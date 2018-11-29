Air Lease Corporation (ALC) has taken delivery of its first U.S.-produced A321.

The aircraft, delivered from the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama, will be leased to Denver-based Frontier Airlines and features Xavier the Mountain Goat on its vertical tail and Sharklets.

The aircraft is also the first U.S.-made A321ceo to enter Frontier’s fleet. The airline has previously taken direct delivery of six A320neos from Airbus’s Mobile production facility.

ALC is the eighth U.S.-based customer to receive aircraft from Airbus’ Alabama-based A320 Family production facility.