One of America’s fastest-growing grocers plans to be serving Mobile customers with its third location starting later this month.

According to Aldi U.S., the German company’s newest Alabama store is expected to be opening on Airport Boulevard just west of Interstate 65 in Mobile on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the latest in a string of new establishments built by the franchisee in the region.

Aldi is known for its low-cost, private-label grocery options that can be found in its more than 2,000 locations nationwide. The company’s “simplicity model” makes its shopping experience distinct from traditional stores in a number of ways, including coin-return carts and self-bagging.

The company announced a Gulf Coast expansion in July 2020 centered around the company’s new $100 million distribution center in Loxley. The construction on that facility began in February 2021. The new facility increased the company’s capacity to serve an additional 100 new stores throughout Alabama, Georgia, the Florida panhandle and Mississippi — 35 of which were to be built and operating by the end of this year.

The Loxley facility was the company’s first step into Baldwin County and the region. There are now Aldis open in Daphne, Foley and Pensacola. Aldi on Airport Boulevard will join two other stores that opened this year in Mobile County, one on Schillinger Road, which opened June 30 and another in Tillman’s Corner, which opened March 3.

According to Aldi’s hiring portal, the company is looking to fill a number of full- and part-time positions. Store associates are paid starting at $15 per hour and warehouse employees begin at $19 per hour.