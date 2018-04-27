The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is awarding Mobile $555,092 to lengthen the existing Three Mile Creek Greenway westward to the University of South Alabama Medical Center.

The segment will extend approximately 3,300 linear feet from where the original construction ended on West Ridge Road and will include solar-powered lighting. The current trail begins along the north side of Three Mile Creek starting from Tricentennial Park and continuing on to West Ridge Road.

Last year, Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Councilman Fred Richardson sponsored a resolution to apply for the ALDOT Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) grant. The city will provide $138,773 in matching funds for the state grant. Last month, the Alabama Gulf Coast Recovery Council voted to award the city $9.7 million for the Mobile Greenway Initiative and the ALDOT grant will complement these funds.

The Three Mile Creek Greenway Trail is a part of a larger effort to transform the city by creating a network of biking and pedestrian paths throughout the community. This project will ease traffic congestion, provide additional avenues for citizens and guests to exercise and increase property values. The overall vision is to create a 12-mile recreation path along Three Mile Creek for runners, walkers and cyclists that will connect the University of South Alabama, Langan Park, Downtown Mobile and Mobile Bay.

“I want to thank ALDOT for helping Mobile make this 35-year-old vision a reality,” Stimpson said. “This new trail encourages fitness, beautifies a vital waterway and enhances our quality of life. Our goal is to link neighborhoods, businesses and residents across Mobile and educate our citizens on one of our precious waterways.”