The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) anticipates conducting pile driving starting as early as Tuesday, April 17, and lasting through April 20 on the north side of the Bayway just east of the Wallace Tunnel entrance. The work will last throughout the day. Traffic will not be impacted during this work, however drivers should obey posted speed limits and be aware of crews in the area.

Since March, pile driving and testing work have taken place at three locations along the proposed Mobile River Bridge and Bayway route. Varying types and size foundation piling and drilled shafts were driven and constructed at the Texas Street Interchange, the west bank of Mobile River and along the Bayway. This work provides additional preliminary data to the teams that will be submitting proposals to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the proposed Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project. The information gathered from these tests allows designers to minimize the length of piling needed in the final design, which will lead to significant cost savings.

Local Mobile contractor Jordan Pile Driving, Inc. was awarded the $3.4 million contract. Work completion date is May 31, 2018.

ALDOT is committed to protecting the natural environment. All efforts will be put in place to protect water quality and wildlife. Heavy equipment and barges will be required to perform this work, so the traveling public and boating community should be aware of their presence.