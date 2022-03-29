According to a joint message today from the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) and local Metropolitan Transportation Organizations (MPOs), ALDOT “is making progress on the ongoing planning process for the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project, but overall market volatility, price increases, and supply chain issues are slowing cost estimates from being finalized.”

Although the project has been studied for more than a decade, ALDOT’s $2.1 billion toll-based financing plan was killed amid widespread public opposition in 2019, when the Eastern Shore MPO omitted the project from its transportation planning documents. Since then, local leaders have shifted back and forth between different proposals to resurrect the project, but in December, sent a formal “framework” back to the state.

Now, officials are interested in a single-phase project to construct a six-lane bridge over the Mobile River and new six-lane Bayway over Mobile Bay, but seek to limit tolls on the new construction to $2.50 per car, while leaving existing routes free. The framework also seeks to utilize at least $250 million from the state, and more than the $125 million in federal funds that have already been awarded to the project.

According to today’s announcement, although the financial estimates are complicating matters, ADLOT aims to submit a formal proposal by June 1.

“While no one can predict the future, we are hopeful – based on conversations with our outside financial experts, federal partners, and others – that a draft plan will be ready for your review by June 1, if not sooner,” wrote ALDOT Chief Engineer Edward N. Austin. “At that time, we hope to discuss construction details, cost estimates, financing options, and the possibility of additional state and federal funding with each MPO. Our efforts are directed towards a plan that will incorporate the framework that was approved by you and your fellow MPO members in December 2021.”

Those considerations include free, no-toll options on the Causeway, the Wallace Tunnel, the Bankhead Tunnel, and the Africatown Bridge. Tolls limited to $2.50 for passenger vehicles who choose to use the new infrastructure. Toll revenue will be used to pay for the project and end when the project is paid for, and any additional state or federal funds made available will be used to pay down project debt and shorten toll duration.

“In addition, the project is expected to be completed within five years, and all infrastructure will be owned and operated by the State of Alabama with no concessionaires involved,” today’s announcement repeated.

In response, Mobile MPO Chairman Mayor Sandy Stimpson said he is pleased progress is being made, and “it’s understandable that these economic issues are affecting this project. No one in the country is immune to the impacts of inflation and rising costs.”

Eastern Shore MPO Chairman Jack Burrell said it’s important to be good stewards of taxpayer money and, “this is a major project and it is important that all of us have confidence in the plan and our ability to pay for it.”