SUBMITTED — The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin installing a drainage pipe crossing on U.S. Route 31 in Spanish Fort on Friday, March 8. Through traffic will be detoured while work is performed.

The project work includes open-cutting both the north and southbound lanes of US-31 near Ember Lane. Crews will then install new drainage beneath the roadway as part of the ongoing widening project.

Contractors will close U.S. 31 at the location shown beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, March 8. All U.S. 31 through traffic, except for local residents, will be detoured onto either U.S. Route 90 south or State Route 181 south. From there, motorists will be able to access Interstate 10 at Exits 35 and 38 in order to get back onto U.S. 31. Work is expected to be complete with U.S. 31 reopening by 5 a.m. Monday, March 11 weather permitting.

This work is a part of the U.S. 31 widening project awarded to Hosea O Weaver & Sons Inc. for $19 million dollars.