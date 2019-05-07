SUBMITTED – Just ahead of two scheduled public meetings on the proposed I-10 bridge over the Mobile River, the Alabama Department of Transportation provided a new animation and graphics of the project. Tonight in Spanish Fort and Thursday night in Mobile, ALDOT will hold public hearings regarding the Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement (SDEIS), Project No. DPI-0030(005), I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway, Mobile and Baldwin Counties, Alabama.

The purpose and need of this proposed project is to increase the capacity of I-10 to meet existing and projected future traffic volumes and to provide a more direct route for vehicles transporting hazardous materials, while minimizing impacts to Mobile’s maritime industry.

At the hearings, the public will have the opportunity to review the SDEIS, learn about project developments, and provide comments that will be incorporated into the Final Environmental Impact Statement.

The hearings will be held:

• Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 4:30-8 p.m., Spanish Fort Community Center, located at 7361 Spanish Fort Blvd, Spanish Fort, AL 36527

• Thursday, May 9, 2019, 4:30-8 p.m., Mobile Civic Center, located at 401 Civic Center Drive, Mobile, AL 36602. To receive free parking, attendees must notify parking attendants that they are attending the ALDOT hearing.

ALDOT will present the same information at both meetings. The meeting format will be an open house where the public may review project information, exhibits, and the Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement. ALDOT’s presentation is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. Those wishing to provide comments during the formal public forum portion of the open house must register at the sign-in table. Each speaker will have a two-minute limit. Verbal comments will be recorded and will become part of the official public record, along with written comments received. Representatives of ALDOT will be available to answer questions throughout the meeting.

Comment forms will be provided. These may be filled out and returned at the meeting, submitted online at www.mobileriverbridge.com, emailed to mrbenvironmental@dot.state.al.us, faxed to (251) 473-3624, or mailed by 5 p.m. on May 23, 2019, to:

ALDOT – Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project

ATTN: Matt Ericksen, P.E.

1701 I-65 West Service Road N

Mobile, AL 36618

For additional information, visit www.mobileriverbridge.com. For individuals requiring special assistance, please call Allison Gregg at (251) 604-9790. Special assistance should be requested at least five days prior to the meeting.