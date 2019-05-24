The Alabama Department of Transportation is reviewing plans for a frequent user discount for tolls on the proposed Mobile River Bridge after a public comment period on the project ended Thursday.
ALDOT received more than 700 comments during the period ahead of the release of a supplemental draft environmental impact statement, according to a statement the agency released May 24.
“The overwhelming majority of respondents agree that there is a need for additional capacity
on I-10 between Mobile and Baldwin counties,” ALDOT Project Director Edwin Perry wrote. “Locals want a higher frequent user discount and for ALDOT to continue to pursue additional funding to offset the toll.”
The agency will review all comments to incorporate public input into project development and is also working with elected officials to secure additional funding sources for the project.
ALDOT says it will also continue to evaluate public comments and further develop the toll plan, which will be released ahead of the Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). All of the public comments will be included in that document upon its release.
Next steps for the project include finalizing the EIS, securing approval on the EIS from the
Federal Highway Administration, receiving a Record of Decision, releasing the final Request for
Proposals to the three shortlisted teams, selecting the best value proposal, reaching financial
and commercial close, and beginning construction.
ALDOT anticipates a five-year construction phase once all of those steps are completed
