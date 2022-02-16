There are nine candidates on the Republican primary ballot for governor; Democrats have six candidates listed for governor.

The problem is no one as of right now is close to incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey.

An Alabama Farmers Federation (ALFA) FarmPAC poll conducted earlier this month puts Ivey up on her closest competitor, Tim James, by 44 percentage points among Republican voters. Granted, ALFA has endorsed Ivey — but there is no reason to believe that poll is overly rosy.

Ivey’s detractors, who can be vocal at times, take issue with how she handled COVID-19 by keeping a mask mandate in place and churches shuttered longer than any nearby state. There is also the issue of increasing the state’s fuel tax, later followed by the largest increase in gas prices since 2008.

There was a prison initiative from a governor who acted as if she could not be bothered to work with the Alabama Legislature for a financing plan. And if not for the politics of Black Lives Matter and a terrified politically correct financial sector, it would have gone through at a significantly higher cost to the taxpayer than as handled by the Legislature in a special session last year.

And lest we forget the toll bridge fiasco, which the Ivey administration so severely handled that it could have jeopardized the project for generations.

Yet, Ivey is sailing high just as she had in 2018. All she has to do is block and tackle her way to reelection. No October surprises are required. No gimmick advertising is needed. In fact, no sense in showing up to any debate or candidate forum. No need to elevate the other eight GOP candidates to your level.

Why? After all the frustration created by a governor, who sometimes engaged in petty retaliation over minutia, why isn’t there a candidate who can come close?

Simple. It’s voter apathy.

That’s not to say voters are apathetic. They care about what was on Tucker Carlson last night. They are mad as hell about inflation, immigration, Afghanistan. They just do not care about the state level as much.

There would be more scrutiny of Ivey and every other state constitutional office from lieutenant governor to state representative if they did.

There is angst among the Republican electorate, but if you want to be successful in this environment, you best be prepared to answer questions about national politics, even if you’re running for the lowly office of state auditor.

In Ivey’s latest political ad, she begins by saying parents have told us, “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.” She then announces she will reveal her thoughts on President Joe Biden, followed by a few moments of silence, then she says, “Poor Joe, bless his heart.”

It is folksy and utterly irrelevant to anything going on in state politics. But that tells you the mood of the Alabama electorate.

Most anticipate a Republican wave in November. It is what happens in these off-cycle years. The party in power in the White House suffers losses in the midterm elections. It has happened every midterm, except for the 2002 post-9/11 midterm elections.

Ivey’s campaign recognized it would not be enough just to tout how good their candidate had been at economic development. The campaign also opted not to contrast how much better the Ivey years have been compared to most of her predecessors, which is a fairly low bar.

They instead used their resources to show that Ivey was willing to be anti-Biden, bless her heart.

It was a smart move. Washington is having an outsized impact on Americans’ lives. Your state government has a significant effect, but Sean Hannity is not railing against the Alabama Legislature on a nightly basis.

If you are a local politician and this red wave is coming, all you can do is try to ride it. People will show up at the polls this election cycle to vote against the status quo in Washington, even if there is not much to vote against.

Alabama politics can be a conundrum, especially if you are an outsider. The perception is there are so many right-wingers in Alabama that the state government has to be this right-wing.

A closer analysis would reveal the opposite.

Aside from the occasional nod to the social issues crowd, like a law banning abortions or transgender therapy, Alabama is governed by pro-big business Republicans.

It is not free-market libertarianism or some Ayn Randian utopia. It is tax breaks for the business community, a pro-corporate tax policy. It is the prioritization of infrastructure projects like the deepening of the Port of Mobile over projects that would alleviate congestion around the state.

But why get caught up in any of that? If they are against Biden and for Donald Trump, well, that’s good enough.