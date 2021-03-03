Attorneys for a man accused of killing Mobile police officer Sean Tuder argued in a hearing Wednesday, Feb. 24 the defendant should be immune from prosecution because he was acting in self-defense.

Court records indicate attorneys for defendant Marco Perez argued in a pre-trial evidentiary hearing Perez did not know Tuder, who was out of uniform at the time, was a police officer.

Court records indicate Tuder, while off work and at home, received a call from a confidential informant (CI) Sunday, Jan. 21, 2019, saying Perez was located at Peach Place Apartments. Perez had been wanted for outstanding warrants related to gun charges, police have previously confirmed. Tuder, according to a defense motion, was in plainclothes and in his private vehicle.

“Perez was unaware the CI had contacted a police officer and that Tuder was an officer posing as a relative of the CI to give Perez a ride,” the motion states. “Perez was expecting the private vehicle to be his ride. When Perez saw the non-police private vehicle, he approached the vehicle on the passenger [side] to get in his expected ride.”

The motion states as Perez was approaching the vehicle, Tuder exited and drew a firearm. At that point, according to the motion, Perez backed up and put his hands in the air. At that point, the motion reads, Tuder went to place Perez against the vehicle and a struggle ensued. Previous Lagniappe reporting indicates while some of the fight was captured on video, police have said the shooting happened out of frame.

“A witness testified at a prior hearing that he was in a position to hear and did in fact hear the sounds related to the parties involved in the altercation, and Tuder never identified himself as a law enforcement officer,” according to the motion.

Tuder, 30, was killed while trying to serve a warrant on Perez. Mobile Police Department Chief Lawrence Battiste told Lagniappe in a previous interview Tuder had coordinated with a supervisor and had called for backup on the case.

Battiste said Tuder had been working on Perez’s case for months, and investigators haven’t ruled out the possibility Perez recognized Tuder as an officer from previous encounters.

Police also confirmed reports responding backup officers were not immediately aware Tuder had been shot. How they became aware and how long it took for them to respond is currently unclear.

Tuder was transported to Providence Hospital in a police cruiser, but ultimately died as a result of injuries he sustained. Police have declined to disclose where Tuder was shot on his body or how many times.

District Attorney Ashley Rich’s office was contacted about the hearing, but prosecutors could not comment due to a gag order placed on the case to help preserve the potential jury pool.