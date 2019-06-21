Mobile Police didn’t have a hard time locating Timothy Buford after deciding to charge him with the Tuesday night murder of a woman on Bonneville Drive. Buford was already sitting in Metro Jail after being arrested Wednesday morning for a domestic altercation with the woman who would end up being charged as his accomplice in the murder.

Mobile Police charged Timothy Buford, 35, with murder and abuse of a corpse Friday after responding to a missing person call Thursday morning at a home on Bonneville Drive and finding the body of Tracy Giffin, 57, severely burned and lying atop a trash pile in the back yard. Police said through the course of the investigation Buford was developed as a suspect, along with Amber Kuta, 37.

Police said Giffin’s murder took place Tuesday night and her body has been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for autopsy.

Buford was already in Mobile County Jail following an incident early Wednesday morning during which he was arrested at 3:52 and charged with domestic violence after allegedly assaulting Kuta in the Target parking lot on Schillinger Road. Kuta was arrested Friday and also charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.

Police have not yet released any motive for the alleged murder or explained what they believe ties Buford and Kuta to the crime.