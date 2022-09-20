Flanked by a legion of physicians in white coats, AltaPointe Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sandra Parker and CEO Tuerk Schlesinger defended the nonprofit’s work Tuesday, as Mobile City Councilors consider a budget amendment that could cut its funding by $200,000.

For the last several years, AltaPointe has received a $600,000 performance contract from the city for its EastPointe Hospital in Daphne, as the company works with indigent patients sent to it by the Mobile County Probate Court.

For the FY 2023 budget, District 6 Councilman Scott Jones has proposed an amendment that would reduce that contract to $400,000 and move $200,000 to Veterans Recovery Resources, a facility providing addiction recovery care and mental health services to veterans, first responders and their families, as well as indigent patients.

Before introducing the roughly 30 AltaPointe doctors in attendance at the meeting, Parker warned the council against approving the proposed amendment, saying it would impact the work the company can do at EastPointe, where a majority of patients are without insurance. Those indigent patients, she said, help contribute to a loss of revenue at EastPointe Hospital of about $4 million per year.

“We find it discouraging that now with the rate of depression skyrocketing in our community … that anyone would consider reducing our budget,” Parker said. “We don’t mind anyone else getting money, but what we don’t want is to have our money reduced. Let us keep our money to serve our patients.”

When pressed by District 2 Councilman William Carroll on what a loss of the funding would impact the most, Parker pointed to the care of indigent patients at the hospital.

“It would prevent us from putting people in our hospital,” she said. “It would impact our ability to care for our patients.”

When asked again about impacts the $200,000 reduction would have, Parker said it could also result in a reduction in staff.

In response to questions by Jones, Schlesinger estimated AltaPointe received about $75 million in federal and state grant funding. He also confirmed previous Lagniappe reporting that the health service is the main depository of state mental health funding for Mobile, Baldwin and Washington counties.

Schlesinger said the company brings in about $450,000 per year in profit, but still can’t cover the cost of needed employee raises, or to fill about 200 staff vacancies.

“Two hundred thousand dollars would pay for 12 or 13 nursing assistants,” he said.

When pressed, Schlesinger said it’s “possible” AltaPointe turned down patients due to limited bed space within the last two weeks. AltaPointe, Schlesinger said, does live up to the terms of the performance contract by providing best practices to the Mobile County Probate Court. He said the company lost a total of $9 million on those services.

“Seventy-one percent of our patients are uninsured,” Schlesinger said. “We have to piece together revenue to make that hospital work.”

John Kilpatrick, founder and owner of Veterans Recovery Resources (VRR), said his company has grown from one employee in 2019 to 29 now. About 80 percent of its patients can’t pay for services, he said. VRR can help provide answers to the area’s mental health issues, Kilpatrick told councilors.

“VRR is part of the solution,” he said. “We ask you to approve the amendment to the budget and allow funding to VRR.”

The council held a second finance committee meeting following the regular council meeting. The budget will appear back on the council agenda at its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27.