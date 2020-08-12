ArcelorMittal, a Luxembourg-based steel manufacturer which purchased half of the AM/NS Calvert processing plant in North Mobile County in 2014, announced its intention to build an Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) steel making facility on the premises today, a $500 million expansion expected to create 300 jobs. According to a news release from the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, the project will employ as many 500 construction workers and take 24 months to complete.

ArcelorMittal reports, once completed, “the planned facility will be capable of producing 1.5 metric tons of steel slabs for the existing hot strip mill and producing a broad spectrum of steel grades required for Calvert’s end user markets.” The company claims AM/NS Calvert, which was originally opened by Thyssenkrupp in 2010 as a $4 billion investment, “is the world’s most advanced steel finishing facility and further demonstrates the highly successful partnership between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel Corporation.”

The joint venture has already invested more than $200 million in strategic projects in Calvert since its 2014 acquisition and says “these capabilities, geographic location in combination with the new EAF will position the facility well for meeting automotive and energy market demand well into the future.”

AM/NS Calvert CEO Jorge Oliveira said, “We are very pleased to announce the addition of an Electric Arc Furnace at AM/NS Calvert. For many months, we have discussed this opportunity and identified the need for our facility to offer our customers shorter lead times and order flexibility to compete with the mini-mills in our targeted markets. This investment is not only positive for our company but also for the community.”

Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood said, “We are excited about the announcement of AM/NS Calvert. This means good jobs and a significant investment in our county. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with one of our best corporate citizens.“

Speaking on behalf of the state, Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield said, “One of Gov. Kay Ivey’s top priorities is helping companies grow and create jobs in the state, so we fully support the decision by AM/NS Calvert to significantly expand its steel making operations in Mobile County. This investment will enhance AM/NS Calvert’s competitive position and expand its capabilities while also delivering a massive economic impact on Alabama.”