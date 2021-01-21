With a proposed $45 million capital investment in a vacant 24 acres in Spanish Fort Town Center, the possibility Amazon will build a second distribution center in the area may be the latest in an economic development trend ticking upward in recent years.

In 2017, Amazon opened a 362,000-square-foot “sortation center” in Mobile, which reportedly provides 360 jobs year-round and as many as 1,000 jobs during the holiday season. The next year, Walmart opened a 2.5 million-square-foot distribution center across Interstate 10, a $135 million investment providing 550 full-time jobs.

Late last year, Baldwin County officials announced that grocer ALDI will construct a “regional headquarters” in Loxley, a $100 million investment providing as many as 200 white- and blue-collar jobs. When complete later this year, it’ll join the ACE Hardware distribution center in Loxley, which opened in 2000 after a $35 million capital investment, providing 300 jobs and a $6 million payroll.

Distribution and logistics is considered a “foundational” business sector by the Alabama Department of Commerce, meaning one that “intrinsically provides the core competencies of a wide range of industries.” The state further defines the sector as “targets embedded within various other industries, providing operational processes and services to other sectors of the economy and playing a critical role in the recruitment of those sectors.”

Elsewhere in Alabama, companies such as Home Depot, Dollar General, CVS Pharmacy, Target and Sysco have constructed distribution centers in recent years, and in 2020, Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield said Lowe’s and FedEx also joined the state’s roster.

“Altogether, these projects involve an estimated $500 million in new capital investment and the creation of at least 1,700 jobs in Alabama,” he said, adding companies are attracted to the condition of existing infrastructure and geographic benefits in the state.

“Thanks to our central location in the Southeast, a robust infrastructure network and a motivated workforce, it looks like all roads are leading to Alabama as companies are looking to get closer to their markets and customers while providing better service and lowering costs.”

In Mobile and Baldwin counties, “the Port of Mobile is a key factor in Alabama’s transportation infrastructure and an important growth engine as the state’s gateway to international commerce,” he added. “Along with a robust rail and interstate highway system, the port is a critical advantage for the Alabama economic development team as we work to attract new distribution centers — and the jobs that come with them — to the state.”

Lee Lawson, president and CEO of the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance, said the distribution and logistics industry has great potential for additional growth in South Alabama.

“With our location along Interstate 10 and proximity to the port — we’re right in the center of the corridor between Pensacola and Mobile, Tallahassee and New Orleans, and Jacksonville and Houston — the amount of due diligence these companies do on real estate, it checks a lot of their boxes,” Lawson said.

Lawson said he was under a nondisclosure agreement with Amazon regarding specifics of the proposed Spanish Fort facility, but if built, it will serve as a “last line of delivery” and be “among the smallest types of facilities they build.” Spanish Fort officials said the proposed building site must be rezoned before additional negotiations could continue.

Economic incentives like tax breaks are not always a piece of the puzzle to attracting new distribution and logistics centers, Lawson said, because companies also look at the population growth of surrounding areas and the existing or potential employment pool.

“We’ve seen projects look at us over the past several years and we’re seeing a lot more activity in that distribution and logistics space, and much of it is fueled by growth, location and the changing dynamic in the industry itself with automation and e-commerce,” he said. “Some tax abatements were done for ADLI, but we’ve also had projects in that space that haven’t sought them. Each project is a little different and we do an economic analysis on all of them, and if abatements are sought the industrial development boards or elected officials approve those.”

In October, the Baldwin County Commission approved a 10-year agreement with ALDI for the abatement of noneducational state and local property tax, including taxes imposed on construction-related expenses and mortgage and recording documents. The deal was reportedly worth $3 million. But aside from the immediate job growth from building one distribution center, Lawson said they tend to attract similar projects.

“Once you get a big name like that commit, the others take notice,” he said. “They are looking at the attractiveness for the service, the population base and existing clients.”

He also said Mobile and Baldwin counties don’t typically “compete” for new projects, as each has similar qualities, and whether a distribution center is built on one side of the bay or the other, “both are seen as wins to the entire region.”

“As far as a cap goes, we’re doing impact analysis economically and on physical and human infrastructure,” he said. “There may be a ceiling, but it depends on job absorption and the availability of the existing workforce, and we haven’t gotten there yet.”