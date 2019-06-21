A man took a Mobile Fire-Rescue ambulance on a joyride Friday morning through Midtown and did moderate-to-major damage to the vehicle, a fire department spokesman confirmed.

MFRD Public Information Officer Steven Millhouse said the rescue unit was being taken to the city’s impound lot for further damage evaluation.

“It could’ve been a lot worse,” he said. “He could’ve flipped it or hit a building or something.”

Advertisements

A suspect being transported by Lifeguard ambulance service to Mobile Infirmary from a city police precinct jumped out of one rescue vehicle and into another before taking it on a joyride, Millhouse said. There was no one else in the ambulance.

In a statement the Mobile Police Department wrote that the suspect had been questioned about an attempted burglary at a Subway restaurant on Springhill Avenue.

“Investigators determined the subject had only committed a misdemeanor and he was transported by private ambulance services to the hospital,” according to the statement.

Police confirmed that the suspect fled in the MFRD vehicle and officers pursued it. During a chase, MPD confirmed that officers fired “at least one shot,” before the vehicle was stopped.

Officers were able to get the vehicle stopped in the area of Emogene Street and William Street where the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was then transported to the hospital and will be guarded until he is arrested and transported to jail. The investigation is ongoing,” according to the statement.