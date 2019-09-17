Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration is now looking at alternative plans to redevelop the site of the aging Mobile Civic Center. The new plans, developed by the city, would allow for renovation of the decades-old arena, instead of tearing it down.

The mayor’s office, on Tuesday, presented the new plans to members of the Mobile City Council in an executive session and to members of the Church Street East neighborhood, Mardi Gras Association leaders and downtown restaurateurs later in the day.

In addition to the renovation of the arena, the plans would include a smaller section made available for Cordish Companies to develop its open-air Live! concept, as well as space for possible retail and residential properties that a private company could develop.

The plans also include a parking deck that can be expanded to support passenger parking for a larger or second cruise ship, Stimpson said.

He compared the plans for the proposed parking deck to those of the deck currently being used at the Mobile, Alabama Cruise Terminal.

“The existing parking deck should’ve been another floor higher,” Stimpson said. “Let’s not do something that’s going to hamstring us in the future because parking decks can pretty much pay for themselves. So what we’re more interested in is not hamstringing ourselves in the future because if any of this stuff works down here you would use the parking for that.”

The plans also call for separating the theatre from the arena and adding a promenade, connecting the Civic Center property to other areas of downtown, Stimpson said.

It’s unclear how much the plans could cost the city, Stimpson said, but it would be completed in phases. The order of the phases would vary heavily depending upon Cordish Companies’ interest in developing a scaled-down version of the concept already introduced to the council, Stimpson said.

If the Live! concept doesn’t come to fruition, he said, the city would begin the first phase with the renovation of the arena.

Cordish still hasn’t provided the city with information related to how much public investment would be needed for its larger Live! concept, but Stimpson’s office apparently expects it to be a big number.

City spokesperson George Talbot said the city expected to put up the 22-acre parcel as the biggest portion of its investment in the Cordish properties, as the two sides negotiated. Cordish has not yet been briefed on the city’s potential new plan.

The plans also allow for other opportunities if and when the Alabama Department of Transportation rearranges how drivers enter the Wallace Tunnel, Stimpson said. The move could open up even more land, which could be used for hotels or other structures to aid in the tourism impact and blunting any costs of renovating the Civic Center.

This new plan being introduced by Stimpson is just one in a number of turns the administration’s talks over redevelopment of the site have taken in more than four years.

Most recently, the city had narrowed down the number of possible developers to one after a group led by Louisiana-based Stirling Properties backed out of the competition. The Stirling group was the only one that included an event center.

Stimpson’s office has heard backlash over the Cordish plans since it was announced neither an arena nor event center was made part of them, at least not in the initial phases.