One Mobile city councilman has declared the project all but kaput, but Amtrak continues rising from the dead and will now ask the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB) to require two freight rail companies to allow access for two daily passenger trains to run between New Orleans and Mobile, starting in 2022.

Under STB procedures CSX and Norfolk Southern Railway would be required to provide Amtrak with access to the tracks or prove to the public why they can’t successfully host them, according to an Amtrak statement released Tuesday afternoon.

Amtrak has a legal right to use the route and claims it has up to $66 million for targeted improvements. The potential investments have been approved by the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) and others, according to the statement.

Amtrak has asked for expedited consideration in the filing to allow for round trips to begin on or about Jan. 1, 2022.

“Amtrak has a right to use these railroads’ tracks but, unfortunately, we have been unable to reach agreement after years of effort just to operate two short and quick round trip Amtrak trains,” Dennis Newman, Amtrak’s executive vice president for planning and asset development, said in the statement. “It is time for the STB to step in to protect Amtrak’s rights to use freight railroad tracks to support service across America.”

Knox Ross, a Southern Rail commissioner from Mississippi, said in a statement a 2017 study indicated the need for about $66 million in infrastructure improvements to allow passenger rail back on the freight tracks. Amtrak and the SRC have that funding available.

“Congress directed the FRA to lead an analysis to determine everything it would take to return service, and the SRC worked with the FRA to deliver that report in 2017, which identified $66 million in infrastructure needs. We have that funding now secured and we are ready to move forward,” Ross said in the statement. “Our local communities are frustrated by all the years of studying and waiting, and we are hoping this public and transparent process will resolve all outstanding issues so that service can begin soon.”

Transportation for America Chairman John Robert Smith said in a statement the STB ruling is the only way at this point passenger service will be able to come back to the Gulf Coast region.

“Although Congress gave Amtrak the right to operate passenger trains over all freight rights of way, many freight railroads have simply said ‘no’ to proposed passenger service. Amtrak’s only hope for resolution laid at the STB,” he said in the statement. “Slow STB decisions — due to limited capacity — benefit those standing in the way of passenger rail in the long term and end up discouraging many areas from even considering passenger rail as a solution to mobility needs. We are happy to see the STB take steps to address this problem and hope to see more and more reliable passenger rail as a result.”

Before Hurricane Katrina, Amtrak served the Gulf Coast region via three different services, two of which successfully ran daily between the same city pairs as the proposed Gulf Coast service, along with the tri-weekly Sunset Limited (Trains 1 & 2). The Sunset Limited was suspended between New Orleans and Florida when Katrina washed away much of the CSX railroad in 2005. Residents of the Gulf states, as well as local, state and federal officials, requested the return of Amtrak passenger service to the region ever since CSX rebuilt the railroad in 2006.

Usage of the route by CSX and Norfolk Southern Railway is far from its capacity. Under the planned schedule, each morning and each afternoon an Amtrak train would depart from both Mobile and New Orleans, passing each other in Mississippi, where almost $45 million in improvements are proposed and funded. Amtrak operations in Mobile would be scheduled with approximately 12 hours between the two departures and 10 hours between the two arrivals.

It remains unclear how this decision will impact a previous Mobile City Council decision to fund all of the roughly $3 million for a statewide match for the operation of the train. Gov. Kay Ivey has previously said she was against spending the money, but last year the council voted to provide the funds. However, more recently, some councilors have voiced concerns about the incomplete modeling study, which Amtrak appears to be abandoning. The funding was initially approved based on the outcome of the study, which now won’t be completed.

For Councilman Joel Daves, Amtrak and the SRC have not lived up to their end of the agreement, which means it’s voided in his eyes.

“The only commitment we’ve made was contingent on two items: mitigation of the impacts and the modeling study,” he said. “As far as I’m concerned it’s dead. I find it absolutely incredible that Amtrak would not complete the impact study.”

Councilman John Williams agreed with Daves, calling the issue with the study “plain and simple.” However, he seemed to be a bit more pliable than his colleague.

“[Stimpson] would have to recommend we change it,” Williams said of the funding contingency.

Without Stimpson’s approval, Williams said, he would be one of at least three votes to kill the funding. The council would need five affirmative votes to approve a change.

“I just want people to do what they say they’re going to do,” Williams said.

Stimpson’s office declined to comment when asked about his position on passenger rail, citing a need for more information. Stimpson has previously pushed for Amtrak’s return, but has seemed to balk a bit when it was announced the modeling study wouldn’t be completed.

When asked by Councilman Fred Richardson about his support for passenger service at the Mobile City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 23, Stimpson said he would wait for the freight carriers and Amtrak to sort out their differences. Richardson asked councilors to join him in support of Amtrak’s position. Richardson said the freight rail issue did not concern the council or its business.

Councilman Joel Daves pushed back on Richardson’s request saying he would not support Richardson’s resolution. Daves called the freight rail and the port the No. 1 driver of the local economy.

Councilman John Williams interrupted Richardson and said he was out of order, saying the issue of Amtrak was not on the agenda.

Both CSX and Norfolk Southern Railway and have previously stated they favor Amtrak returning to the study, but each company gave a limited comment now, saying the STB case was considered “litigation.”

CSX spokesperson Cindy Schild put the blame for the incomplete study on Amtrak.

“Amtrak elected to abandon the long-standing practice of completing an impact study when the introduction of new passenger service is proposed,” she said in an email. “Now that this matter is before the Surface Transportation Board, CSX has no further comment.”

Norfolk Southern called the move to STB “litigation” and declined to provide a new comment.