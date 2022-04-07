While the Surface Transportation Board continues to hear testimony in a case that pits Amtrak against freight rail operators as it attempts to revive commercial service from Mobile to New Orleans, the passenger train agency is taking its argument online.

Amtrak created a Twitch stream on Wednesday along a stretch of railway in Bay St. Louis to show users of the video-game streaming service just how infrequent it is that freight trains traverse the area.

Since Amtrak first discussed resurrecting a route from Mobile to New Orleans, freight companies and the Alabama Port Authority have had concerns over congestion from twice-daily, round-trip passenger service having a negative impact on the movement of freight. However, while the STB weighs the evidence of whether to allow Amtrak to bring the service back, the passenger rail agency is trying to illustrate the lack of congestion by taking a live look at the rail lines straight to the people.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said due to some technical difficulties the GoPro camera was “up and down” from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Magliari said he was there on-site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and saw five trains pass by.

CSX spokeswoman Cindy Schild wrote in an email message that the freight company sees eight to 10 trains per day on the track, as well as coal trains and other local trains that may not pass all the way through from New Orleans to Mobile.

“It takes a freight train about 8-10 hours to travel between New Orleans and Mobile. Focusing on one point of a line that traverses approximately 138 single track miles, major ports and Interchange points and then purporting that it is indicative of the operational realities of the entire line is grossly misleading,” she wrote. “Anyone that understands railroad operations, including Amtrak, would know that.”

However, Magliari implied that Schild’s numbers were misleading, as some of the coal trains she references never leave Mobile and travel from McDuffie Island to other areas of the port.

“To suggest that those trains would be so disrupted by two trains spending less than 30 minutes in Mobile is misleading,” Magliari said.

Local members of the Southern Rail Commission agree with Schild that the one streaming camera on a portion of track in Mississippi is not proof that freight would not be hurt by Amtrak’s arrival.

“When most people hear that it’s eight to 10 trains they say ‘that’s not a whole lot,’ but it’s not about the number of trains; it’s the impact,” SRC member Wiley Blankenship said. “It’s not being transmitted clearly. It depends on how it’s configured.”

Blankenship praised the port and commended its quick growth, which has ramped up since officials began talking about bringing back passenger rail service.

That’s not to say Blakenship doesn’t believe Amtrak and the freight companies can coexist because he does, but he believes it’ll take more investment.

“It’s called resources,” he said. “That’s probably what it’s going to take.”

The STB will continue to take testimony from both sides on Friday before possibly scheduling another round of hearings. After those hearings, Magliari said, the board could make a decision on whether to allow Amtrak to share the tracks or not.