Dear Boeing,

How fitting I’m writing this on Groundhog Day, because, as in the classic movie, it feels like we’re living the past over and over. Except in this case, Bill Murray isn’t a weatherman, he’s a military procurement officer trapped in a relentless nightmare of trying to give a team from Mobile, Alabama, the chance to build refueling tankers for the U.S. Air Force while Boeing works its political connections to thwart his desires. I know, it doesn’t have the same pizazz as the original plot, but this is just an overused analogy anyway, so you shouldn’t expect too much.

To change gears and put it more bluntly, it looks like Airbus and Mobile are going to square off with you for a third time over an Air Force tanker contract.

Hold on a second! Put down the phone! Before you tell Washington Sen. Patty “Mom in Tennis Shoes” Murray to wake up, slap on her favorite Keds and prepare for battle, or start twisting the thumb screws on all the politicians and military people you have in your back pocket, please take a deep breath. We’ve been here before, but the terrain is much different.

As you may have heard by now, Airbus and Lockheed Martin have joined together to take another run at building tankers for the Air Force. If they’re successful, another line will be added to Airbus’ assembly plant here in Mobile, producing A330 airliners that will then go to Lockheed’s plant in Georgia for conversion to tankers. Sounds lovely, doesn’t it?

I know, I know. You don’t like it one bit and feel all tanker contracts should be yours. We all get that. I’m sure you also probably think that by now Airbus would have learned not to mess with the 800-pound aerospace gorilla named Boeing, but maybe this is exactly the time to finally win a competition with you.

After all, the tanker contract you “won” a decade ago hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing. From what I’ve read, you’re years behind on delivery and the project has lost you somewhere in the neighborhood of $5 billion. Ouch. Won’t find that in the couch cushions!

I have to admit, you probably do have a psychological edge on us here. We still have collective PTSD from watching you somehow snatch the $35 billion contract out of our hands after it was awarded to our local team in ’08.

We were all dancing around, popping Champagne and acting like Airbus was going to install an ATM in each Mobilian’s living room when that announcement was made, but we learned pretty quickly that when it comes to getting a fat contract, you’ll do absolutely anything. Through some epic whining, arm-twisting and cajoling, you managed to get the ironically named Government Accountability Office to reverse course and reopen the tanker contract. To no one’s surprise, you were awarded the contract on that second go-round and have been producing top-quality military tankers ever since.

Haha, of course I’m just joshing with you a little bit there. We both know you haven’t had much luck producing quality tankers and have been delivering them with serious glitches in their remote vision systems. Now, I don’t really know what the heck a remote vision system is, but I have to guess the Air Force really wants one that works. That’s probably a reason why there’s lots of talk on Capitol Hill that the military would like to see Airbus involved in building this next round of tankers. People are funny like that when you keep sending them broken planes.

I know it really irks you that Airbus keeps trying to encroach on “your” territory, but the reason why you and Airbus ever locked horns over this tanker contract in the first place is because you lost it after illegal activity was discovered between your former CFO and one of the Pentagon’s top procurement officers. Essentially, your CFO bribed that officer with a high-dollar job, but he ended up in jail, the contract competition was reopened and our team jumped in. That’s a lot of ugliness I’m sure you don’t like to talk about.

But things are much different now. Airbus has been assembling passenger jets in Mobile for years, and all their blinkers, seat warmers and intermittent windshield wipers work. There’ll be no reason to have Sen. Murray break away from her busy schedule trying to pass the “Stop Shackling and Detaining Pregnant Women Act” to take up the mantle of regional jingoism this time around.

People here still remember her insulting the whole state on your behalf by saying, “I have stood on the line in Everett, Washington, where we have thousands of workers who go to work every day to build these planes. I would challenge anybody to tell me that they’ve stood on a line in Alabama and seen anybody building anything.”

That was a dumb thing to say in 2008, but it would be even more nonsensical now. In fact, a lot of the arguments you and your surrogates used to derail us in the past two tanker fights have disappeared into the sand they were built upon. You can’t say Alabamians can’t build airplanes because we do it every day. You can’t argue superior quality because, well, it would probably be rude to go back into your issues involving production delays and remote vision systems, so I won’t. Let’s just call them your “problems” and leave it at that.

I’m sure you’ve greased plenty of politicians, but even they’re going to have a hard time standing in front of the cameras with a straight face and extolling the virtues of your tanker program.

So what I’m proposing is that we avoid the whole “Groundhog Day” scenario and try to treat one another with respect. We won’t mention your failures and bribery schemes and you won’t say dumb things that aren’t true. May the best team win!

Oh, and when we do win, promise not to have a fit about it. Good sportsmanship and all that stuff.