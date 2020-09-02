What’s the big deal with mail-in voting?

Among the Amazon-long list (river, not website) of things politically chain-sawing this country in half is whether mail-in voting should be allowed in the upcoming presidential election. The issue has become so heated, it’s dragged the U.S. Postal Service into the mix, and now being pro- or anti-post office is yet another sign of political affiliation.

Of course, the overarching issue is the fear both sides have of the other trying to “steal” the election. Much like people who say stupid things and have them printed in a newspaper love to claim they’ve been misquoted, so too do candidates who lose elections love to claim their victory was “stolen.” And that’s how the fears around this coming election have gelled.

Naturally, this new issue has been spawned by the virus that shall not be named in this column. Because voting in person presents a minuscule possibility of catching said unmentionable virus, Democrat politicians and activists have seized upon that fear to push for more mail-in or absentee voting in the election. Some would even go so far as to just send ballots to all registered voters whether they want them or not.

In a perfect world, this plan makes more sense. It would make voting easier for those who have reasons they couldn’t make it to the polls, or who just don’t want to deal with traffic. And if everyone was honest and the post office could deliver all of those ballots without losing any or otherwise delaying the process and then all those millions of votes could be easily counted, it makes perfect sense.

But this isn’t a perfect world. And we are far from being perfect creatures. So Republicans complain sending out all of these ballots and not making people show up in person is simply designed to allow cheating that would tip the election to Joe Biden.

It’s the classic “You’re trying to make it harder for people to vote!” versus “You’re trying to manufacture votes!” argument the two sides jaw about constantly.

While I agree it would be fantastic if we could all just get our ballots at home, fill them out privately and mail them back in without any issues, the temptation to tamper with the process will undoubtedly prove too much for both sides, I fear. Plus, I have little to no faith in the USPS, regardless of whether the postmaster general is intentionally slowing things down or not.

Let’s examine the P.O. first. While I’ve successfully used the USPS to mail letters my entire life, with only a few glitches along the way, we’ve also used them in a business capacity for several years in a way that is about as glitch-filled as possible. Lagniappe mails newspapers every week and has done so for years. Sometimes that process works, sometimes it doesn’t.

Invariably, when things are going smoothly, that just means someone at the P.O. is about to arbitrarily make a change that screws it all up. It also means they won’t tell us what they’re doing until angry subscribers are calling. Why this happens is a total mystery — one they never answer because there appears to be almost no responsibility from anyone in the chain of command.

Yes, that’s one small example, but it does speak to the way the organization as a whole is run. Delivering a bunch of newspapers on time every week is a relatively small job they fail at constantly and seem to have zero ability to correct. Delivering tens of millions of ballots would be a massive job. Are they up for it? I seriously doubt it. That would require planning, which doesn’t appear to be a strong suit.

But the P.O. is the least of our worries when it comes to mail-in voting. It’s primarily the question of whether candidates and their staffs will cheat or bend the rules.

Hell yes, they will.

There are scenarios as simple as Mr. X lives in a home with three other adults. They all receive ballots, but only Mr. X is interested in voting. The others wouldn’t have bothered, but Mr. X says he wants to fill them out, so he does and mails them in. Is that cheating? It’s certainly not the same thing that would happen at the polling booth.

In another scenario, a political candidate’s workers could go door-to-door in neighborhoods where they poll best attempting to “help” people fill out their ballots or to offer information. It’s illegal to campaign right outside the door at a polling place, but is there anything that says a campaign couldn’t try to exert that kind of pressure?

I know, that sounds like a heck of an operation to sway an election that way, but just getting 10 more votes in each precinct would mean thousands across each state. That could be enough in a tight election.

“Vote harvesting” is not just an imaginary complaint. Just look back at the local runoff election between Adline Clarke and Karlos Finley for the House District 97 seat in 2013. The two finished almost dead even at the polls, but Clarke collected 153 of 160 absentee votes — an astounding 96 percent. Clarke told the Press-Register after the election her campaign workers had gone door-to-door helping people get signed up for absentee.

Later that year, postal inspectors were looking into a couple spotted bringing tubs of absentee ballots to mail on the day before Sam Jones and Sandy Stimpson’s first race. Stimpson’s campaign, having seen what happened with Clarke-Finley, managed to up their absentee game as well, and both candidates landed a fairly large number when the votes were counted.

Fortunately, in Alabama we’re not going to have ballots mailed to us without requesting them first. And a U.S. Supreme Court ruling earlier this summer struck down a lower court ruling that would have done away with even the bare-bones requirements of having to submit a copy of a photo ID with an absentee ballot and have it either notarized or witnessed by two adults.

The group advocating for these measures, of course, used virus fears as a reason for dropping those meager safeguards against voter fraud.

Absentee ballots have long been where political campaigns see an opportunity to at least “push the envelope” when it comes to farming-up votes. I can only imagine how they’re licking their chops in the states that will send ballots to everyone.

No matter what the outcome though, the emphasis on mail-in votes will allow whoever loses a chance to claim the election was stolen.