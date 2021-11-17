Saraland QB Gabe Reynolds

Photo | Mike Kittrell

Playoff football is hard, really hard, maybe even harder than reaching the playoffs in the first place. The teams that survive that gauntlet of competition and capture a state championship, despite what those teams accomplished in the regular season, have every reason to be proud of reaching that goal.

For those who follow the local high school football action, that is especially obvious after just two weeks of postseason play in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) playoffs. Seventeen area teams reached the playoffs, but after only two weeks of games that total now rests at four; seven teams were eliminated in the first round of games, with another six teams having their seasons brought to a close in last week’s second-round games.

Saraland in Class 6A is still standing, as are Class 5A teams UMS-Wright and Faith Academy, along with Class 4A member Vigor. Each of those teams needs three more wins to claim a Blue Map trophy, symbolic of winning an AHSAA state championship. Each of the four teams has a tough test in this week’s third round of play.

Saraland will travel to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa for its next game, while UMS-Wright visits Andalusia. The remaining local teams have home games, though one of those home games will be played at another school’s field. Faith Academy will welcome No. 1-ranked and undefeated Pike Road to the Rams’ home field while American Christian travels to Blount High School’s field to take on Vigor. The Wolves played their “home” games at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex until the Mobile County Public School System decided to end all of its games at the facility following a shooting there late in the season during the fourth quarter of a game.

Regardless of where any of the games are played, the key will be to pick up the win and advance in the hopes of making it to Birmingham’s Protective Stadium for the Super 7 state championship games the first week of December.

Saraland at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa: A key to the Spartans’ success this season has been their ability to make game-time adaptations. That was certainly true last week in a 35-6 victory over Lee-Montgomery in Saraland. The Spartans scored their first couple of touchdowns via the pass, but when the Generals dropped their coverage back to better defend against the passing game, the Spartans turned to a run game Lee could not stop. That led to a 35-6 victory.

Saraland has outscored its playoff opponents 72-13 thus far, allowing just seven points in the first game and six against Lee. They have now won 10 straight games after losing their first two games of the year and appear to be gaining more confidence and momentum with each new week.

Hillcrest has won its past seven games but came close to losing to Baldwin County last week in Bay Minette. The Tigers lost to Hillcrest 28-22 but had a dropped pass in the end zone with only a second left to play that, if caught and the extra-point kick was successful, would have likely given Baldwin County the win.

American Christian vs. Vigor (at Blount): The Wolves are playing like a team on a mission, especially in the playoffs. They made it clear earning a spot in the postseason was their goal from the beginning, but not just that — their goal is to go deep into the playoffs, five weeks deep. So far, so good. Vigor has shut out both playoff foes thus far and scored 74 total points in the two games, improving its record to 11-1, which is equal to American Christian’s record. The Patriots, however, are on an 11-game win streak, have scored 516 points for the year and outscored playoff foes 90-47, topping Jacksonville 49-35 last week.

UMS-Wright at Andalusia: This marks the 28th consecutive year UMS has earned a spot in the playoffs. Terry Curtis has led the Bulldogs to the postseason the past 23 seasons, winning eight state championships along the way and posting an impressive 72-14 playoff record. UMS-Wright is 11-1 and has won 11 straight games after a season-opening 13-0 loss at Class 7A Baker. Andalusia enters the game with a three-game win streak and an 8-4 record. Like Saraland and Vigor, UMS-Wright has seemingly picked up momentum and confidence along the way.

Pike Road at Faith Academy: Based on the list of injuries and the inconsistent play at times, some are surprised to see Faith Academy still chasing the 5A state crown into the third round. And there are even more who believe this week’s opponent, Pike Road, is the toughest team the Rams have faced all year, maybe since joining the AHSAA. For sure, the Rams will need a little more magic to better Pike Road, which has a record of 11-0 and has scored a whopping 52.4 points thus far. Faith turned to quarterback Colton Wood last week, and he delivered for his team. Is there a bit more magic dust head coach Jack French can sprinkle in this week’s game?