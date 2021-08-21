The Andalusia Bulldogs got their revenge and an upset victory along with it as they nipped No. 2-ranked Faith Academy 21-20 Friday night on the Rams’ home field.

Mistakes proved costly for the Rams all night long. A year ago, Faith edged Andalusia by a single point, 10-9, in the season opener in Andalusia. The Bulldogs got their payback in a battle of Class 5A contenders. Andalusia scored a touchdown with 1:13 to play on a 5-yard run by J’marion Burnette five plays after a misplayed snap on a Faith Academy punt attempt gave the Bulldogs the ball on the Rams’ 18 yard line.

Burnette, who carried the ball 24 times for 113 yards on the night, took over from there, covering 9 yards on three carries, then getting the first down on a fourth down-and-1 play. On the fifth carry, he found the end zone off the left side. That tied the game 20-20. Levi Cole Morgan, who missed his first extra-point kick attempt in the game, didn’t miss his second one, booting it high and true to put the Bulldogs in front.

Andalusia opened the game with a 26-yard scoring run by Josh Gurley with 7:21 to go in the first period. Interestingly, the touchdown was set up when the snap on a Faith punt attempt was bobbled and recovered by Andalusia. But the PAT missed the mark, leaving Andalusia in front 6-0.

Faith responded at the 11-minute mark of the second period when Edwin King scored on a 2-yard run, just slipping into the end zone. Pierson Bouchard added the PAT and the Rams led 7-6. Faith made it 14-6 later in the quarter when Dorian Smith scooted around right end on a 7-yard scoring run. The TD drive was aided by a 55-yard pass play from quarterback Colton Wood to King.

A short punt by Faith Academy set Andalusia up with good field position in the third quarter and the Bulldogs took advantage. J’marion Burnette pushed his way 24 yards for a touchdown and then ran up the middle of the Rams’ defense for a two-point conversion that tied the game 14-all.

With 3:23 left in the third period Faith countered when Wood scored on a 32-yard keeper around right end. But the PAT was no good, leaving the Rams ahead 20-14. It appeared Faith may have put the game away late when Wood scrambled and dodged defenders for an apparent 64-yard scoring run. But the score was wiped out by a penalty. Two plays later the snafu on the punt attempt gave Andalusia the ball on the Rams’ 18, setting up the game-winning drive.

“We knew we were going to make some mistakes,” Faith Academy head coach Jack French said. “We had a lot of guys who never had started before, and some pretty young one amongst them. It’s not surprising.

“We gave good effort. We were still right in there against a great team. It was a one-point deal. We got away from there last year with a one-point win and they’re going to get away from here tonight with a one-point win. It was two good football teams.”

Florida commit Shemar James, who left Faith Academy and enrolled at Navarre, Fla., High School, prior to the start of school, only to return to Faith Academy on Wednesday of this week, did not start on offense or defense. He missed the first couple of series on both sides of the ball before he made his way into the game. He finished with two 14-yard receptions on offense and eight tackles on defense.

“He played really good like he always does,” French said. “There were some things that you couldn’t do that we would have liked to have done, but it takes more than a day to prepare something.”

The start of the game was delayed 45 minutes because of lightning and rain in the area.

Faith Academy remains at home next Friday to face Williamson, which is ranked No. 5 in Class 4A. Andalusia travels to Fairhope next Friday.