The Alabama Sports Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2021 inductees Wednesday morning. Included in the eight-person class are two with connections to the Mobile area — Willie Anderson and Cliff Ellis.

Anderson is a former Vigor High School and Auburn standout who went on to have a stellar NFL career as well. He was recently announced as a semifinalist for the upcoming class for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Ellis is a former head basketball coach at South Alabama who also was head coach at Auburn for several seasons.

Other members of the ASHOF Class of 2021 are football players George Teague and DeMarcus Ware, coach Hal Baird, basketball player Ben Wallace, golfer Steve Hudson and Olympian Lillie Leatherwood.

The class will be enshrined on May 8 at an induction banquet in the Birmingham Ballroom at the Birmingham Sheraton Hotel.

The eight-member Class of 2021 will increase the number of inductees in the ASHOF to 377.