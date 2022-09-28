Photo | Courtesy of the Cincinnati Bengals

Awards are nothing new for Mobile’s Willie Anderson. He was elected to the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame in 2011 and was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2021. Last year he was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but was not elected, though many around the game believe it’s just a matter of time before Anderson gets his gold jacket.

The former Vigor High School standout and All-SEC player at Auburn was the 10th overall selection in the 1996 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent 12 seasons with the team (1996-2007), then played one season with the Baltimore Ravens before retiring as an active player.

Anderson, who was 6-foot-5 and weighed 340 pounds during his playing career along the Bengals’ offensive line, was a three-time first-team All-Pro selection and once was a second-team pick and he appeared in four Pro Bowls. The list of honors goes on and on, and he is set to add to his list of accomplishments Thursday night when he and Isaac Curtis are officially inducted into the Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor, just the second class to be so honored.

The ceremony will take place Thursday night prior to the Bengals’ game against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium.

“When the votes came in, they had me going into the second class with the great Isaac Curtis [wide receiver], so it’s definitely an honor,” Anderson told Lagniappe in a telephone interview this week. “Being the first player that played at the current stadium now, which started off as Paul Brown Stadium and is now Paycor Stadium, is an honor too because I recognize that so many great players came before me that put the organization on their backs and carried the team for years and years before Willie Anderson was even thought about. So to be inducted this early, I take a lot of pride in that and I take it very seriously and humbly.”

Anderson and Curtis make up just the second Bengals Ring of Honor class. The inaugural class was inducted last season and included four inductees — owner-head coach Paul Brown, quarterback Ken Anderson, offensive lineman Anthony Munoz and defensive back Ken Riley.

Anderson has known about the honor for a while and said he is eager to have the night arrive and to join the other Bengals’ legends.

“I’m ready to get to it,” he said. “I’ve got family and friends coming up from Mobile and Atlanta and Texas, all over the country. I’ve got family members and friends who are still in Cincinnati, so I’m just trying to get everybody tickets and get things lined up. It’s a real big deal and the organization has been so helpful and trying to help everybody out and get things locked in. They are flying my mom up from Mobile. She’ll get here Wednesday. I’m ready to get to it.”

These days, Anderson serves as a coach and advisor for high school and college offensive linemen, teaching them the techniques and nuances of playing the position. He also keeps up with the Bengals and how their season is going.

Last year, he was among the former players who made the trip to Birmingham’s Protective Stadium to watch the Vigor Wolves win the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 4A state championship.

It’s easy to see why Anderson was selected for the Ring of Honor. He is considered by many to be the greatest right tackle of his era. In 15 games against players now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Anderson allowed just one sack. He played all 16 regular season games 10 times in his career and at one point he appeared in 116 straight games for Cincinnati, an impressive feat for any NFL player but especially an offensive lineman.

He played in 181 games for the Bengals, topped only by Munoz among offensive linemen who played in 185.

The celebration begins Wednesday night at the stadium with a “Legends Storytelling” event where Anderson and Curtis will be joined by several former teammates who will swap tales of their former teammates.

“I’m going to see a lot of my teammates Wednesday night,” Anderson said. “About 25 of Isaac Curtis’ teammates are coming and about 25 of my guys are coming. … Just being around those guys who made such a big impact on me and my life, coming from Mobile, Alabama, and from Auburn to Cincinnati, and playing 13 years, 12 with the Bengals, there are so many guys who helped me get to that point.

“There’s so many guys that I needed to play well in order for me to have any kind of fame come to myself. So just to see all those guys back this Wednesday night at the dinner and then see all the guys at the game, it will be a big deal for me because so many people helped me get to this point and my teammates, especially in the early years of my career, we didn’t have a lot of success. All the guys over the course of my career, impacted my life so I owe so much to them.”

Anderson said standing on the field for the ceremony is a moment he is looking forward to experiencing.

“You see other teams do it, but to be in the second class and to see all the planning and programming and everything that goes into it and the things that have to be done, it’s something,” he said. “I can’t wait.”

And there’s also the game against the Dolphins.

“The Dolphins are coming in 3-0, so it’s going to be a huge game for the Bengals at this point in the season,” he said. “We need to get that win.”