As the 2021 municipal elections get closer, annexation will no doubt be a topic of debate. The move, historically seen as a way for cities to generate additional revenue, has the potential to become supercharged as mayoral candidates angle to win the hearts and minds of supporters prior to the August vote.

The upcoming election could enliven debate on what is historically more of a mundane issue, University of South Alabama political science professor Jaclyn Bunch, Ph.D., wrote in an email to Lagniappe.

“Traditionally, annexation is not that controversial,” Bunch wrote. “For the most part, annexation is seen as a financial boon to the local government. Especially in Alabama where revenue generation is severely limited on the local level, as compared to other states, which have stronger local autonomy, annexation can be a way to appropriately tax those who are benefiting from or utilizing city services.”

Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s plan to bring in close to 13,000 new residents by annexing a portion of West Mobile that includes neighborhoods and retail businesses could help prevent the “edge city” from being too taxing on Mobile, Bunch wrote.

“Edge cities are areas outside of the traditional downtown that are concentrated with businesses, entertainment or shopping areas,” she wrote. “Naturally occurring urban growth like this tends to be financially taxing on the central city, with residents or businesses in these unincorporated areas making use of the city’s roads, infrastructure and other services without paying significantly into the city tax pool. Generally, annexation is a corrective measure that allows the city to collect from those ‘burdening the budget.’”

By the numbers

The city receives roughly $12.5 million from the retail establishments in the area proposed for annexation, which is currently within the city’s police jurisdiction, Freddy Wheeler, co-chairman of the Annex West Mobile Committee, wrote in an email.

That number is significant because it is only half of what ultimately would be received in sales tax and business license revenue. The city can only collect half of what would normally be available in sales tax revenue because the businesses are in the police jurisdiction. However, if the area is annexed through a referendum, the city would get the full freight of those taxes.

Despite a request from Lagniappe, Stimpson’s office did not provide the projected cost totals for garbage and trash pickup in the proposed area. Members of Stimpson’s staff have previously stated annexation of the area in question would result in about a $2.2 million gain in net tax revenue.

In addition to the sales tax revenue, the city would receive a boost from property taxes from the area proposed for annexation. The roughly 11,000 households with an average home value of $200,000 would pay an additional $140 per year to the city in property taxes after five years, per state law. This means the city could bank an additional $1.5 million in property tax revenue per year.

Wheeler also points out these figures don’t include additional revenue from the city’s portion of vehicle tags.

As for the costs, Wheeler said the infrastructure in West Mobile is newer and won’t need the investment from the city other areas need.

Previous debate

Stimpson made a big push for annexation in the fall of 2019. At the time, he argued the addition of the 13,000 residents would put Mobile above a population of 200,000 and open the city up to more federal grant opportunities. It would also make the city the second largest in the state, behind only Birmingham.

Council approval would’ve set up a referendum on annexation and allowed the residents in West Mobile to vote to become part of the city.

Some councilors argued the city shouldn’t expand its borders while so many neighborhoods and communities were in need of improvement within the current city limits.

The annexation debate ended in November 2019 when councilors defeated the mayor’s proposal on a 4-3 vote in favor of expanding. The proposal failed because the city, per state law, requires a supermajority of five votes to approve most initiatives. The law was put in place primarily to protect the minority on the council from being steamrolled by the majority, and in this case, as sometimes is the case, the council voting broke down along racial lines. The city’s four White councilors voted to allow the annexation vote, while its three Black councilors voted against the referendum.

If the referendum was approved and passed by voters, it would likely have brought more new White citizens into the city than Black, but Stimpson said it would not have changed Mobile’s status as a majority African American city.

At the time of the proposal’s defeat, Sheriff Sam Cochran introduced a plan to get rid of the five-vote majority rule. The rule can be defeated by referendum once petitioners get the signatures of about 5,000 registered voters.

Cochran said the effort, called Grow Mobile Now, hit a snag with the COVID-19 pandemic, with volunteers unable to go door to door for signatures. Nonetheless, Cochran said the group has 1,000 signatures and plans to begin the signature campaign again in the next two months or so once the vaccine rollout picks up steam.

“There has been no opportunity to meet larger groups of people,” he said. “I’ve met with a few small groups, including the Lions Club downtown. It’s moving slow right now.”

As a lifelong Mobilian, Cochran said he just wants what is best for the city, and growth through annexation is important for the city’s future.

“If you’re not growing, you’re dying,” he said.

Cochran also criticized previous moves by the city and county governments to award large tax incentive packages to companies moving or building in Mobile County without setting up clawbacks that would force them to hire Mobilians, instead of building a workforce from outside the city and county.

The easiest way to grow the city, Cochran said, is through annexation, and the easiest way to accomplish it would be to eliminate the five-vote majority rule from the City Council.

“It ties the mayor’s hands,” Cochran said. “The city government moves so slow.”

Cochran hopes to ramp up the effort in the next couple of months and wants a referendum on the majority vote to appear on the August ballot along with the council and mayoral races.

Reaction

During the previous debate and now, West Mobile residents say they feel disenfranchised by not only the council’s decision on the annexation referendum, but also in general, as Wheeler explained.

“The majority of people in the area shop within the city limits,” he said. “One issue people don’t like is, ‘OK, I pay taxes to the city, but I don’t get a voice.’”

Personally, Wheeler said, he shops at Lowe’s and Home Depot for home improvement items. He said his wife prefers Publix and Rouses for grocery shopping. All of these stores are within the city limits and, therefore, the Wheelers pay taxes to the city. There is another grocery and home goods store in the county, but Wheeler said he “avoids Walmart like the plague.”

Stimpson believes growing the city will take a two-pronged approach. In a statement, he mentioned his office’s initiative to build 1,000 homes by 2026. The effort, he said in the statement, would be focused on the city’s oldest communities, east of Interstate 65.

Annexation, he said, would be the second prong in this approach.

“It has been done multiple times in our city’s past as neighborhoods and businesses have sought to join the city limits,” he said. “Unfortunately, we fell one vote shy of a proposal in 2019 that would have restored Mobile’s title as Alabama’s second-largest city, opened up millions of additional dollars in federal grants and helped recoup some of the cost we already spend providing services in Mobile’s 3-mile expanded police jurisdiction. Annexation combined with these workforce and affordable housing initiatives are the keys to growing our population.”

Stimpson has not yet officially announced a re-election bid.

Municipal Judge Karlos Finley, who has announced his campaign for mayor, said he’s not against annexation, but doesn’t feel now is the right time to discuss it, given some of the infrastructure issues facing the city currently.

He likened the annexation debate now to a homeowner with a broken bathroom or kitchen. If the owner has two rooms that don’t operate properly, Finley said, that owner is not looking to add onto the house, but instead would fix the problems in the kitchen and bathroom.

“Now is not the proper time to do it,” he said. “I’m not against annexation forever and ever. We have assets we’re not taking care of properly now.”

Finley also looked at the historical perspective of the current debate. Finley argued a history of redlining by banks, which effectively only opened houses in certain neighborhoods to Black residents, and the city spending its urban renewal money in the 1950s and 1960s in West Mobile is partially to blame for the current situation.

Instead of reinvesting money into traditionally Black neighborhoods and communities, Finley said, the city spent money out west.

“They didn’t rebuild,” he said. “They put it in West Mobile.”

This allowed White residents to flock to the unincorporated areas of the county when Black residents began to move to what had traditionally been White neighborhoods, Finley said.

The result is what you have now, urban sprawl outside of the city limits.

“Now, we’re expected to bring in all the people who left by choice,” he said. “That’s not fair.”

Instead of annexation, Finley wants to “slowly” rebuild the areas of the city hit hardest by urban renewal, including the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue corridor, the Campground and the Bottom areas of the city.

Wheeler doesn’t deny many residents living in the area set to be annexed moved there from the city limits. At the time, he said housing out west was cheaper and newer.

“For a lot of people, it was easy because it had the type of housing we wanted,” he said.

Finley argued against the notion his reticence about annexation is due to the power of the Black vote in the city being diluted by the inclusion of West Mobile as a voting block.

“I’m really tired of people being played against one another,” Finley said. “My perspective is on what’s best for Mobile, and I believe citizens of all races will recognize that.”

While Finley has stressed bringing Mobilians together, he acknowledged that couldn’t be done without telling the truth about the city’s past.

Councilman Fred Richardson, who has also announced a run for mayor, called annexation a dead issue that “was off the table.”

Like Finley, Richardson believes there are infrastructure issues to fix within the city limits before looking to expand borders. He also believes the city can’t afford to take on new residents.

“I believe annexation will be good for a few individuals, but I do not think it will be good for the city,” he said.