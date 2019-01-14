SUBMITTED — It’s time for our third annual spring cleaning on the water, and this year we’re focusing on the mouth of Weeks Bay.

Join the Weeks Bay Foundation and the Thompson Engineering Eco-Team on Saturday, Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Volunteers will meet at the Pelican Point/Big Mouth boat ramp (end of County Road 1) this year, and clean up along the southern portion of Weeks Bay.

The Foundation will provide nitrile gloves and trash bags. Volunteers should bring canoes, kayaks, and paddle boards.

Every year, trash gets stuck along the shoreline and is only accessible by water. For the past two years, at least 50 volunteers picked up more than 1,000 pounds of trash. Thompson Engineering shuttles paddlers and their boats upstream in a project barge, which will then act as a “floating dumpster” so paddlers can bring items to the barge rather than paddling back to the boat ramp.

“This is a great opportunity to get out on the water, meet new people, and help clean up our amazing waterways,” Yael Girard, Foundation executive director said. “As spring approaches, Weeks Bay will begin to see a lot more recreational use, so this is the time to take advantage of quieter days and get in to those hard to reach shoreline spots where the trash accumulates.”

Last year, Girard said, the volunteers picked up everything from plastic bottles and fishing line, to old tires and coolers. “These are things that could be dangerous to boaters and swimmers, and to fish and wildlife as well,” she said.

Paddlers should bring their own boat (canoe, kayak or stand up paddle board), life jacket and paddle. Trash bags and nitrile gloves will be provided, but participants may want to bring heavy-duty leather gloves.

For more information and to sign up, contact the Weeks Bay Foundation at 251-990-5004, or email yael@weeksbay.org. You can also check out the event on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WeeksBayFoundation/

Photo by Mary Smith.