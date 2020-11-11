Band: Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival

Date: Nov. 11-15

Tickets: Visit frankbrownsongwriters.com for more info

Every year since 1984, the Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival has invaded the Gulf Coast. Named after a late security guard of the Flora-Bama, this musically extravagant event pulls songwriters from around the world to the shores of the Gulf of Mexico. While here, both up-and-coming and professional songwriters spend their days performing intimate shows and either hosting or attending a variety of workshops.

Ultimately, the Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival is an unforgettable experience for both the songwriters and their audiences. The biggest challenge for those venturing to the festival is creating a personal schedule that allows festival-goers to witness as many performances as possible. Keep in mind, the festival features a number of impressive artists who should not be missed.

On Wednesday, Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s (200 E. 25th Ave., Gulf Shores) will provide a great opening to the festival with some impressive artists. Lauren Murphy (The Krickets), Ross Newell (Mulligan Brothers) and Tanya Gallagher will be among four songwriters-in-the-round events happening that day. These three should deliver a warm dose of modern Americana to the crowd. LuLu’s will end the day with a case of the blues provided by Johnny Barbato. Country songwriter T-Bone Montgomery will be joining Barbato, along with songwriter H. Jack Williams.

On Thursday, those looking for a lighthearted songwriting performance should spend the evening at Woodside Restaurant at Gulf State Park (20249 State Park Road, Gulf Shores). This lineup begins with a collaborative performance from Brent Burns and Bill Whyte. Burns has earned national recognition through his catchy, humorous “trop rock” anthems. Whyte is Nashville’s court jester with a long list of songs guaranteed to bring grins. The trop rock vibe continues with an appearance from Taylor Craven. Craven will give his testimony as a “Workaholic in Recovery.” Nashville’s Cass Hunter will add a little balance to the evening’s lineup. Hunter brings decades of songwriting to the festival.

Perdido Key will be the place to be on Friday evening. The Purple Parrot Tiki Bar & Grill (13555 Perdido Key Drive, Pensacola) will feature a versatile lineup of songwriters. Bobby Solberg will begin the evening with his mix of country, gospel and bluegrass. Enigmatic songwriter Abe Partridge will follow with his sonic translations of life delivered through raw indie country. Eric Erdman will be taking a break from his busy schedule to perform for the hometown crowd. Erdman’s soulful compositions have made him a longtime regional favorite.

Up-and-coming songwriters looking to showcase their material should spend Saturday afternoon at the Flora-Bama (17401 Perdido Key Drive, Pensacola). Sean Gasaway will be hosting an Open Mic Session from 1-3 p.m. in the Main Room. Those wanting to participate should come ready with their instrument and “a song or two.” Typically, open mics are first-come/first-served events. With this in mind, songwriters should arrive early to sign up.

Festival-goers should end the Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival where it started. On Sunday, Flora-Bama will be holding a Sunday Funday All-Star Jam starting at 1 p.m. The iconic Big Earl & the Sexual Biscuits will be headlining alongside the Bruce Smelley Band. This epic lineup includes a who’s who of Flora-Bama regulars. The jam will feature Cathy Pace, Jose Santiago, Rhonda Hart, Davis Nix, Lefty Collins, Wes Loper and many, many more.

These performances are just a small taste of the numerous musical experiences happening throughout the festival. From country to trop rock to blues, festival-goers will find an overabundance of both new and familiar artists to witness. Those venturing to the Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival should visit the event’s website and plot their schedule well in advance.