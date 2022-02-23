The second round of Mardi Gras parades drew even larger crowds than Carnival’s kickoff weekend.

According to estimates made by the Mobile Police Department (MPD), 202,400 attended parades on Thursday, Feb. 17 through Tuesday, Feb. 22. The report puts the season-long attendance estimate now at 342,300 for Mardi Gras parades.

“We’ll have well over a million in attendance this year,” Mobile Carnival Association Executive Director Judi Gulledge said, reflecting on the latest rounds of parade events. “Crowds have been great thus far. We’ve had good weather. I think the community has been looking forward to getting back out after a year’s hiatus.”

No parade events will take place Wednesday, Feb. 23, a calm before the final six-day storm of celebration that culminates on Fat Tuesday.

Gulledge said she has been in contact with downtown hotels and they are completely booked for the upcoming week. She said Mobile’s restaurants and industries are “all on ‘Go.’”

Gulledge commended the city for increasing parking availability. She said the benefits have already been evident and are making accommodating larger crowds less stressful.

As a reminder, Gulledge recommended that all parade-goers observe and look out for orange no-parking signs. She referred interested persons to reference this city’s new Mardi Gras webpage, mobile.org/events/mardi-gras.

On Feb. 17, 9,200 attended the Order of Polka Dots parade, which was overshadowed by the threat of severe storms. However, the predicted weather system had little effect on downtown Mobile. Police responded to 10 complaints, issued 20 citations and towed 22 vehicles.

There were 44,500 who attended the Order of Inca parade Feb. 18, with 14 complaints, one lost child reported, 55 parking citations and 11 towed vehicles.

As the biggest event of the last week, 62,500 attended the Saturday afternoon parades of the Mobile Mystics, Mobile Mystical Revelers and Mobile Mystical Friends. There were 13 complaints, 14 parking citations and 30 vehicles towed.

That event was followed up that night with another 36,400 in attendance for the Maids of Mirth, Order of Butterfly Maidens and Krewe of Marry Mates parades. On Saturday evening, police responded to 18 complaints and charged two adults with misdemeanors, issued 49 parking citations and towed 14 vehicles.

The Neptune’s Daughters and Order of Isis parades on Sunday night were met with 14,000 estimated in attendance. MPD reported 11 complaints, two adults charged with misdemeanors, 24 parking citations and 29 vehicles towed.

The crowd count for the Order of Venus and Order of Many Faces parade on Monday night was 9,100. Police responded to seven complaints. There was one report of a lost child. Two adults were arrested on misdemeanor charges. Nine parking citations were issued and nine vehicles were towed.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, the crowd count for the Order of LaShe’s parade was 26,700. Mobile Police responded to nine complaints. A total of 11 parking citations were issued and nine vehicles towed.