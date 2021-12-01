Alabama WR John Metchie III.

Photo | Robert Sutton/Crimson Tide Photos

There may have been few postgame situations in which Nick Saban was eager to speak to a TV reporter. It happened Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. And really, he didn’t have to say a word; his smile — a broad, unapologetic, Cheshire Cat, I-just-won-the-lottery smile — said everything.

Alabama had won at Jordan-Hare Stadium, in a game the Crimson Tide was expected to win, just not the way it was expected to win. Alabama, which was pushed back on its heels and couldn’t seem to make anything happen for more than three quarters, escaped the mystique of Jordan-Hare and the relentless pursuit of Auburn’s defense to manage a 24-22 quadruple overtime victory over the Tigers in a game it was supposed to easily win.

Just as it seemed Auburn would dampen the atmosphere for Alabama’s SEC Championship Game meeting with No. 1-ranked Georgia in Atlanta this week, the Crimson Tide drove 97 yards and scored a touchdown on an over-the-shoulder beauty of a throw from Heisman Trophy hopeful Bryce Young to Ja’Corey Brooks in the right corner of the end zone. There were 24 seconds left in regulation, the game now tied 10-10, and ole Mr. Momentum had moved from the Auburn sidelines to Alabama’s.

Just that quick. That’s the way things happen in the Iron Bowl, where games are noted more by a slogan — Punt, Bama Punt, Kick Six, Wrong Way Bo — than by the year or the score.

This one? How about Saban Smiles, as suggested by someone on Twitter after witnessing the postgame on-the-field interview.

John Metchie III won the game when he caught a Young pass in front of the left front pylon in the end zone on the two-point conversion play the NCAA deems as overtime protocol these days. What had once seemed destined to be an improbable Auburn win had become an Alabama come-from-behind victory, the kind that had Auburn fans gut-punched and Alabama fans reaching for cigars and red-and-white pom-poms.

Heartbreak and elation could be found in neighboring stadium seats, along with shared can-you-believe-that-just-happened facial expressions by fans for both teams. Alabama was supposed to win the game, only it appeared it would not. And when it had claimed the victory, it wasn’t just a loss for Auburn, it was two losses, maybe three. Other games got away from the Tigers this season, and there was disappointment; this win slipped through their fingers and returned with a slap to the face. Disappointment doesn’t begin to describe the feeling.

Auburn had Alabama right where it wanted it — in Jordan-Hare and off balance — and couldn’t close the deal.

If Bryan Harsin didn’t fully understand the rivalry before Saturday afternoon, he certainly does today.

And as with other Iron Bowl games, especially those played out in this fashion, the effects linger. On Monday, Harsin fired offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and injured quarterback Bo Nix offered a cryptic radio interview that suggested he is uncertain as to his future plans, as in whether he will return to play for Auburn next season. Maybe it was a hangover from the loss, maybe not.

Alabama, 11-1, must regroup and prepare for its SEC Championship Game against Georgia while Auburn, 6-6, really has to pull itself together before beginning preparations for its bowl game, its future and its search for a new offensive coordinator, if not indeed other vacancies.

And everyone else gets ready for the 2022 Iron Bowl, because, yes, that’s how it’s done around here.

86

Total combined — note the use of the word combined here — rushing yards produced by Alabama and Auburn in last Saturday’s Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn managed just 22 rushing yards for the game while Alabama had 64. For the season, Alabama is averaging 150.3 rushing yards a game while Auburn is even better at 164.3. Neither team came close to those numbers on Saturday.

0

Times the Iron Bowl required overtime to determine a winner prior to last Saturday’s game. There have been plenty of close games in the past, but none in which extra periods of play were needed.

2

Auburn coaches among the past 10 who led the Tigers to victory in their first Iron Bowl game. It appeared for a while that number would increase to three, but Bryan Harsin joins a long list of others who were unsuccessful in their first try. Only Gus Malzahn and Terry Bowden were winners on their first tries. Alabama has a similar track record, with just two of the past nine coaches winning their first time out, and those coaches are not named Bryant and Saban. Instead, it’s Gene Stallings and Dennis Franchione.

129

Penalty yards assessed against Alabama, which was whistled for 11 penalties against the Tigers. Auburn had seven penalties for a loss of 53 yards.

13

Combined sacks in the Iron Bowl. It was a sack attack with both defenses bringing the pressure and producing results with its pass rush. Auburn led the way with seven sacks of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, while Alabama sacked Auburn backup quarterback T.J. Finley six times. The teams combined for 26 tackles for a loss, with Alabama leading the way in this category with 15 and Auburn producing 11.

159

Auburn’s total offense for the game. Yes, the game. The Tigers had just 22 rushing yards and combined that with just 137 passing yards. The lack of production likely was a factor in Harsin firing offensive coordinator Mike Bobo on Monday.