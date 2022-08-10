Photo | Courtesy University of South Alabama

Where once there were two Jalens leading the South Alabama wide receiver corps, now there is only one. Jalen Tolbert, selected as the Sun Belt Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year last season, has moved on to the NFL where he is expected to be a starter for the Dallas Cowboys this season. Tolbert, who set several school records during his time with the Jaguars, was a third-round pick by the Cowboys.

Heading into his final season with the Jags is Jalen Wayne, nephew of former Indianapolis Colts All-Pro receiver Reggie Wayne. He not only is the only Jalen left on the receiving corps, but he’s the unquestioned leader of what will, for the most part, be a young and in some cases inexperienced, Jags’ receiving corps.

Wayne said he not only accepts his new role, but he cherishes it.

“I’m definitely OK with it. I’ve been OK with it. It’s fun,” Wayne, a 6-foot-2, 210-pounder, said. “I like the feeling of the pressure or whatever y’all [media] like to call it. It’s OK. I definitely like the role.”

And after just a handful of fall practice sessions, he is establishing himself in that role.

“I’ve been kind of that way my whole career as far as worrying about what the other guys have got going on,” Wayne said. “But now that I’m in the role that I’m in it’s a lot easier because they are looking at me as the only guy to listen to, so whatever I say kind of goes. It’s not a dictator thing, but they believe in what I say. That’s as easy as it can be as a leader.”

Head coach Kane Wommack said he’s pleased to see Wayne step into that role, which is needed with this year’s team.

“I think Jalen’s been around so long that he does understand the expectations, he realizes the standard and he’s seen what great wide receiver play looks like in this league, both from himself and two of his closest friends that are now in the NFL [Tolbert and Kawaan Baker],” Wommack said.

“Now I think it’s just a matter of elevating the overall expectations in that room with some guys that are going to contribute but don’t have the same amount of experience. Jalen’s not the loudest guy out there on the field unless he’s really emotional, and we try to limit that as much as we can. But I think he’s a guy who understands that you have to set an example and I think he’s come light years in that regard.”

Wommack continued, “Obviously, Jalen is the only real experienced wide receiver in a group of young guys that we’re going to need to step up and fill some roles of some really great receivers who have come through here over the last couple of years. I think Jalen, athletically and his understanding of what we’re doing, puts him in position to be an elite receiver in this league and pretty much any other league for that matter.

“He’s always been the most gifted on any field that he walks on. So for him, it’s just understanding how to be the most consistent player across the board — and I think we’ve seen a lot of steps in the right direction, just in the last year and a half on that.”

Last season, Wayne had his best year with the Jags, catching 53 passes for 630 yards and two touchdowns. For his career, he has 94 catches for 1,163 yards and three touchdowns.

He arrived at South Alabama after spending his senior season at Spanish Fort High School where he had 28 catches for 469 yards and three touchdowns, and another 279 yards rushing. He had played at Faith Academy prior to transferring to Spanish Fort.

Wayne said he likes what he has seen so far — for the most part — from the receiver corps as a whole.

“Caullin Lacy definitely got a lot better over the offseason; we’ve been working together,” he said. “Nae’Saan Dickerson and Christian Wortham are coming along. Oakley Coleman is getting really open, he’s just got to start catching the ball and stop the alligator arm stuff. … I could go on for a day, but those young guys are looking good. T.J. Davis is looking good. He was a little nervous at the beginning but as we got on he looked pretty good.

“I just told them at the end of the day you signed a scholarship to catch the football so that’s what they expect of us and that’s what we’ve got to do. We ain’t O-lineman, we ain’t the quarterback, we’re the receivers so we’ve got to catch the football. I don’t really like dealing with excuses.”

Wommack said he’s encouraged about the young talent that will join Wayne this season too.

“I’m really excited about some of the young talent. We have some really explosive players in that regard and we also have some guys doing some things from a discipline standpoint at a high level,” Wommack said. “Devin Voison is one that comes to mind; he is talented and he’s also just so consistent. I think our quarterbacks trust him when he’s out there on the field, and he does a great job in terms of taking care of the ball. He’s got great hands. Then you’ve got some guys like Jay’juan Townsend and Christian Wortham, who I think have tremendous upside and how soon they fully achieve that consistency will be an indicator too of how we can utilize those guys.

“You add those with guys like Caullin Lacy and Jalen Wayne, who are already proven receivers in this league, and I think we have a chance to have a pretty good corps instead of maybe just featuring one player or two players like we did with the two Jalens a year ago.”

A strong tight end contingent is also expected to aid the Jags’ passing game this season, with returnees such as Brandon Crum, Lincoln Sefcik and Jacob Hopper joining Ole Miss transfer D.J. Thomas-Jones (a Saraland grad) as well as Nick Ruggs and Todd Justice.