Neelli Faulkner has seen firsthand the repercussions that can come from drug testing students.

Her son — who was a student at a high school in Central Alabama at the time — tested positive during a school-issued drug test. Afterward, her son was sent to an alternative school where, Faulkner said, he was placed with kids suspended for doing the same thing.

After the positive test, Faulkner said she felt her son went down a spiral, which eventually led to his incarceration at just 24 years old.

At the time, Faulkner felt lost as she searched for a solution, saying there were no other resources for parents seeking to get their children help after they test positive. And now, as a resident of Orange Beach, she’s looking to make sure other parents don’t feel the same way.

With more than 20 people already on board to help, Faulkner is creating a community intervention program to benefit students who test positive for drugs after the implementation of a hair follicle testing policy at Orange Beach Schools.

The program would focus on keeping activity-suspended students from sitting by while serving their suspension, as well as providing an opportunity for mentorship and community involvement for parents.

“I just don’t want another parent to have to go through something like what we went through,” Faulkner said. “I have the utmost respect for the superintendent and the board and everything they do. I just want there to be an additional resource in place for parents to talk to, bounce ideas off of and help kids hopefully realize the path they might be going down.”

The new policy has drawn its fair share of criticism from members of the public concerned with both the accuracy of the testing and privacy issues.

While she disagrees with the idea of a school system drug testing its students, Faulkner said, if the school system is going to drug test, she would prefer there be another outlet for people to turn to if needed.

Additionally, she doesn’t support the type of drug testing being performed. But one of her main concerns focuses more on suspended students having too much time on their hands.

“When these kids get suspended from those extracurricular activities, it’s the perfect opportunity for them to have idle hands and potentially get involved more with whatever they were doing that led to them being suspended,” Faulkner said.

Under the current drug testing policy, students who test positive for drugs are suspended from extracurricular activities. They also lose their driving and parking privileges on campus.

Initially, Faulkner was hopeful the organization could partner with the newly formed school system to give parents and students a resource for help; she presented the idea to Orange Beach Schools Superintendent Randy Wilkes and multiple board members. Wilkes essentially ruled out the possibility of a partnership.

“We appreciate those in the community wishing to assist those in need of intervention,” Wilkes wrote in an email to Lagniappe. “As this matter relates to the board’s drug policy we cannot make a recommendation for use.”

Faulkner spoke to Wilkes about the decision not to recommend the organization to the board and afterward, she said she understood the reasoning and completely agrees with it.

While the partnership with the school system won’t be happening, she said other organizations in Baldwin County are willing to help fund her intervention organization.





