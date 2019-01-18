Officials at the University of South Alabama have reported an anti-semitic message was delivered via fax to offices on campus this week.

“The message contained in the fax apparently has been sent to other universities and organizations over the past few years, and did not specifically mention the University of South Alabama,” President Tony Waldrop wrote in an email message. “Messages such as these have no place in our University community, and are in opposition to everything the University of South Alabama stands for.

“This incident reminds us to stand united, as a community, to support and respect one another,” he added. “Our mutual respect and support for each other is the best defense against these kinds of despicable actions.”

Waldrop said campus police have been alerted and are investigating.