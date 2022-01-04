A high-profile Mobile attorney will argue her case before the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals after a local circuit judge found her guilty of contempt of court last month.

According to court documents, Mobile Circuit Judge Wesley Pipes ruled on Dec. 17 that Christine Hernandez was guilty of criminal contempt, a misdemeanor charge, for “intentionally” directing a process server to deliver a subpoena to another attorney while he was serving as defense counsel in a murder trial in late November. Pipes described Hernandez’s actions as “gamesmanship” and a “squabble among lawyers.”

Hernandez filed a notice of appeal of the charges on Dec. 27 with the Mobile County Circuit Clerk’s Office, 10 days after the judge’s ruling.

Local attorney James Rossler represented Hernandez in the contempt hearings in Mobile County Circuit Court. Attorney Scott W. Hunter of Point Clear is listed as Hernandez’s counsel for her appeal. Hunter’s LinkedIn profile says his general law practice specializes in appellate advocacy.

Lagniappe has requested comment from Hunter regarding details of the appeal and a possible timeframe for the five-judge appellate court to consider it.

Hernandez is most known for successfully litigating Searcy v. Strange with attorney David Kennedy in 2015, toppling Alabama’s ban on same-sex marriage, as well as for representing multiple plaintiffs in a separate lawsuit against St. Pius X Catholic School for failing to protect students from bullying and allegedly covering up other incidents.

During a show cause hearing on Dec. 15, Hernandez argued she instructed process server Edward Stokely not to serve the subpoena in a courtroom and to wait until the trial was over. Stokely provided contradictory testimony, saying he was simply instructed to serve the papers before court began at 9 a.m. on Nov. 18. He served the papers in front of jury members, which Pipes said put a complicated four-and-a-half-year trial in jeopardy. However, the murder trial concluded undisturbed in a plea agreement.

In Pipes’ ruling, he said Stokely’s account was more trustworthy.

Stokely was found in contempt and fined $25 for serving papers in front of clearly identifiable jurors. Hernandez was fined $100.

In his contempt order, Pipes writes the Court has authority to “protect the proceedings before it” and it “cannot and will not allow gamesmanship and unrelated squabbles among lawyers to interrupt, hinder and disturb its proceedings.”

Stokely’s counsel told Lagniappe previously he is not seeking to appeal his ruling.