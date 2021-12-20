A runaway bride who ran away with a $32,000 diamond engagement ring in Baldwin County in 2019 was unjustly enriched, the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals wrote in a 23-page, precedent-setting opinion Friday.

Terrell Hattaway and Valerie Kathy Coulter were cohabitating and in a romantic relationship during Christmas 2018, when Hattaway gave Coulter a gift bag containing a Christmas ornament and a 2.5-karat diamond engagement ring.

According to testimony during a bench trial in Presiding Circuit Court Judge Clark Stankoski’s courtroom in January, Hattaway had given Coulter “numerous gifts” during the course of their relationship — including a $10,000 diamond tennis bracelet — but had no expectation of their return if the relationship ended. Hattaway testified that when Coulter opened the gift bag, he dropped to one knee and proposed marriage. To the contrary, Coulter said Hattaway never proposed and never informed others they were engaged, but she “assumed” the ring was an engagement ring.

For the next several months, Hattaway claimed he attempted several times to set a wedding date and participated in counseling to work on their relationship “but could not agree on a wedding date.” Coulter testified that Hattaway “refused to discuss a wedding date.”

The relationship ended in September 2019, when Coulter moved out. By November, Hattaway sent Coulter a letter through his attorney asking for the return of the ring. Coulter allegedly responded by telling Hattaway she had thrown the ring in the Intracoastal Waterway but at trial, admitted “she sold the ring to an individual for $10,000 sometime in 2020 after she had lost her employment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and needed funds.”

Hattaway filed suit on claims of conversion, infliction of emotional distress and unjust enrichment, but the first two claims were dismissed before trial. At trial, Stankoski found Hattaway was also unable to meet the burden for unjust enrichment because the ring, allegedly, was an unconditional gift, not gifted as the result of any mistake or fraud.

“Hattaway wrapped the engagement ring into a Christmas present attached to a Christmas ornament, gave it to Coulter, and put no conditions on that ‘gift,’” Stankoski wrote, adding that he wasn’t entirely comfortable with the ruling. “The Court notes [Coulter] has an outright moral obligation to return the engagement ring. The fact that she testified that she sold a $32,000 ring for $10,000 because she was struggling during the pandemic, and that in some manner justifies her keeping the ring, is telling to the Court as to her moral compass.”

“That said,” Stankoski continued, “this Court does not sit as a court of morality, and the Court must follow current precedent, as set forth by the Alabama Appellate Courts.”

But in reviewing whether existing law was applied appropriately, the appeals court found that an engagement ring is, by definition, “a gift conditioned upon the fulfillment of marriage.”

“When Coulter ended her relationship with Hattaway, the condition of marriage was not fulfilled and Hattaway was entitled to the return of the engagement ring,” Presiding Judge William C. Thompson wrote. “Here, the evidence unequivocally establishes that, after the engagement ended, Coulter refused to return the rung or its value, which in equity and good conscience belonged to Hattaway.”

Hattaway was represented at trial by Meggan Huggins and on appeal by Tina Moon. In a joint statement Monday they said, “we are extremely pleased with the recent ruling recognizing engagement rings as a conditional gift. Prior to this decision, Alabama had not specifically addressed this subject, however we are now in line with most other states. As you can imagine, our client was happy to see justice prevail.”

Coulter was represented by Abner Powell IV. In an email message, he acknowledged it is a case of first impression in Alabama and therefore “we do not consider this issue concluded as of yet.”

“Because the opinion was handed down by the Court of Civil Appeals, a Petition for Writ of Certiorari will be filed shortly with the Alabama Supreme Court,” Powell wrote. “This is common in cases of first impression and it’s very important to obtain the ruling from the state’s highest court … this issue is far from resolved.”