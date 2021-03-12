Today, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the resisting arrest conviction of Chikesa Clemons, a woman whose confrontation with Saraland police officers at a Waffle House in 2018 went viral after video was recorded and posted online. Clemons, who allegedly arrived at the restaurant around 2:30 a.m. and was asked to leave after beginning an argument over a 50-cent fee for plastic utensils, was convicted of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in Saraland Municipal Court after an officer overheard her verbally threaten one employee.

But the arrest itself drew attention because Clemons is Black and the arresting officers were White, and Clemons complained of excessive use of force in detaining her. In the scuffle, Clemons’ breasts were exposed to the all-male officers. The incident even brought the Rev. Al Sharpton to town.

Clemons later appealed the conviction to the circuit court, and was acquitted of the disorderly conduct charge by a jury. But the resisting arrest conviction stuck. Clemons appealed again, arguing the arrest was illegal if the disorderly conduct charge was dismissed, but the court determined Friday the officer still had probable cause.

“Here, Officer Ramey testified that, when he entered the Waffle House restaurant, he heard Clemons say to [the employee]: ‘F*ck you. I’m fixing to come across that counter and beat your ass.’ A reasonable person in Officer Ramey’s position could have justifiably believed that Clemons’s statement to [the employee], which was spoken in Officer Ramey’s presence, was likely to provoke a physical and violent reaction from [the employee], i.e.,that the statement constituted ‘abusive or obscene language,’ or ‘fighting words.’

“Thus, because Clemons’ statement to [the employee] provided Officer Ramey with a reasonable basis for believing that Clemons had uttered ‘abusive or obscene language’ in a public place, Officer Ramey had probable cause to believe Clemons had committed the offense of disorderly conduct, and, as a result, his arrest of Clemons for that offense was lawful.”

Clemons also leveled a claim of prosecutorial misconduct, alleging the city of Saraland withheld material evidence, discriminated in jury selection and allowed witnesses to perjure themselves. But the appeals court found no basis for claims, and said the conviction for resisting arrest would have stood regardless.

“Clemons has not demonstrated any error in her trial that necessitates the reversal of her conviction,” the court found. “Accordingly, the judgment of the trial court is affirmed.”