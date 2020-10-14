According to a news release from the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday affirmed the 2019 conviction of Michael Robert Burns, 51, for the murder of Raymond Dudley in Baldwin County.

The evidence at trial showed that on March 21, 2018, Burns became angry when he learned that Dudley, an acquaintance, was a sex offender. Burns told another acquaintance that he was going to kill Dudley and was seen in possession of a handgun.

Burns then went to a gas station in Gulf Shores attempting to locate Dudley, who soon arrived at the store. A video camera showed Burns’ car leaving the area while Dudley’s bicycle remained at the store. The next day Dudley’s body was found, and it was determined he had been shot to death. Witnesses testified at trial about hearing gunshots in the area, and one of them saw a car similar to the one Burns was driving in the area during that time.

Baldwin County District Attorney Robert Wilters’ office successfully prosecuted this case and obtained a guilty verdict. Burns was sentenced to life imprisonment but sought to have his conviction reversed on appeal.

The Attorney General’s Criminal Appeals Division handled the case during the appeals process, arguing for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals to affirm Burns’ conviction. The Court did so in a decision issued Friday, Oct. 9.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Burns is currently incarcerated at Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore.

Attorney General Marshall commended Assistant Attorney General Laura Irby Cuthbert for her successful work on this case, and thanked District Attorney Robert Wilters and his staff for their valuable assistance in defending the murder conviction.