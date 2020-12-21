Kane Wommack continued building his first South Alabama football staff Monday afternoon, the school announcing former Alabama offensive coordinator and Houston head coach Major Applewhite has been hired as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Applewhite, 42, is a former standout quarterback at Texas and has an extensive coaching resume. He posted a 15-11 overall record at Houston in two seasons as head coach of the Cougars (2017-18). He recently was an offensive analyst at Alabama under Nick Saban and was Saban’s first offensive coordinator in 2007 when Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa.

Applewhite has also coached at Syracuse, Rice and Texas. He returned to his alma mater in 2008 and spent three seasons as assistant head coach and running backs coach. He was promoted to co-offensive coordinator for the Longhorns from 2011-13, and spent two seasons as offensive coordinator at Houston before being elevated to the head coaching position there.

The move comes as a surprise because Applewhite is reported to have verbally committed to be offensive coordinator at Sun Belt Conference foe Arkansas State under new head coach Butch Jones, with whom Applewhite worked as an offensive analyst at Alabama. He had not signed a contract with Arkansas State, though.

The Jags also announced McGill-Toolen head coach Earnest Hill will coach running backs, Gordon Stelle will coach the offensive line and Rob Ezell will coach tight ends.

Hill has had a successful stint as the Yellow Jackets’ head coach, leading the program to a 40-8 overall record in his four seasons as head coach. McGill was 28-3 against regional opponents and 5-4 in playoff games during his tenure. He is also a longtime assistant coach in the area and will likely be a key person in the Jags’ recruiting efforts in the area.

Steele is the son of current Auburn interim head coach and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. He played offensive line at Valdosta State and spent time as an offensive line coach at Murray State. He also was a graduate assistant at LSU and recently was an offensive analyst at Alabama.

Ezell is a former all-state quarterback at Athens High School who walked on at Alabama, playing sparingly at quarterback and wide receiver. He was a graduate assistant at the school and then spent three seasons as a graduate assistant at Colorado State. He returned to Alabama as an offensive analyst.

Earlier on Monday the school announced the hiring of three defensive coaches, including defensive coordinator and safeties coach Corey Batoon, cornerbacks coach and recruiting coordinator Dwike Wilson and linebackers coach Will Windham.