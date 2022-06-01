Photo | Mike Kittrell

Summertime for most people is a time for vacations, relaxing and rebooting, a time for kids to take a break from school and for families to plan trips together.

For South Alabama offensive coordinator Major Applewhite, summer is just another season. In fact, it may well be one of his busiest times of the year. There’s no rest when there is recruiting to be done, both for the future and via the transfer portal, nor when there are plans to be made for the upcoming season and things that must get done in an attempt to have his players ready to go when fall practice begins. Oh, and there are camps, too.

During the summer months, the heat is on, and it is constant.

“There’s a lot [to do] and it has added even more with the [transfer] portal system,” Applewhite said during a press conference for the recent L’Arche Football Preview when asked what the next couple of months will look like for him. “So right now, typically you’re doing your May recruiting, you’re out in high schools evaluating, evaluating juniors, seniors, sophomores and so on and so forth. But now you’re also hosting official visits, trying to get guys in the portal, trying to on-board these guys [already on campus] and get them ready for June so you can get them in your offense, defense so they can have an impact on your team.

“You’re also planning your June and July months which the NCAA is giving us time out there on the field with our guys with a football now, so there’s some things that have changed as to how you practice during the summer, the way you would orientate an offensive and defensive player in particular practice. So we’re going through those practices and what we’ll do with them in June and July.

“And obviously, there’s opponent work. You’re getting ready for your opponents so you’re getting ready with your offseason studies on your opponents and your gameplans and the things that you might be scripting in August so your players can get ready for those first few games. And then there’s this little thing called camp season the first two weeks of June, so we get ready for all these high schoolers to come in.

“So not a lot really going on,” he added with a laugh.

Applewhite’s let’s-go personality serves him well during this time of year. Heading into his second season as the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator, he’s readying himself and the offense for a season in which the newness of head coach Kane Wommack’s first season is leading to more familiarity between the players and coaching staff. That familiarity is a plus as the Jags look to the 2022 season.

“[There’s a] world of difference,” Applewhite said. “Kane talked about it too in terms of generational wealth from one year to the next. There’s just so much more familiarity. I can see it with every player. They line up quicker, they get into flex lines quicker, they get into the weight room quicker, they get out to practice faster, they recognize defensive calls, they operate faster in two-minute drills; they are so much more familiar.

“So one thing we kind of talk to them about is, let’s kind of split hairs on this: Are you more familiar or are you actually getting better? That’s where we try to challenge our guys. It’s one thing to get more comfortable with something, but to actually get better at it is another thing. We focused hard on that in the spring and we feel like we made some improvements.”

Applewhite has experience with all the aforementioned aspects of the game. He was a four-year starter at Texas, helping the Longhorns to four consecutive bowl games during his playing days and a 22-8 record as the team’s starting quarterback. He was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year in 1998, co-Offensive Player of the Year in 1999 and Most Valuable Player in the Holiday Bowl when he threw for 473 yards and four touchdowns.

He spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Texas, a season as an assistant coach at Syracuse and was the offensive coordinator at Rice in 2006. In 2007 he joined Nick Saban’s first staff at Alabama as offensive coordinator, then returned to Texas as assistant head coach (2008-10) and then co-offensive coordinator for the Longhorns (2011-13). He later would serve as offensive coordinator at Houston before being named the school’s head coach for the 2017-18 seasons, going 15-10. He returned to Alabama as an offensive analyst for two years before joining Wommack’s South Alabama staff.

As offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Jags, he is responsible for the direction of the offense and finding the right leader at quarterback to carry out his plan. There are several traits he said he looks for in his quarterback.

“Competitive, number one,” Applewhite said. “It needs to ooze out of him each and every day. His teammates need to feel like winning is the most important thing to that person, whether it’s in the classroom, pick-up basketball at the rec center, video games, lifting weights — they’ve got to believe in that guy and they have to know that he’s going to do everything he can to win, whether it’s making good decisions downtown, working out in June and July. Competitive. Of course, he’s got to be accurate and have arm strength and make good decisions on the field and all that, but you’ve really got to make sure that that linebacker, that safety, placekicker, linebacker coach, all those guys believe that you’re a competitor.”

There’s also the issue of dealing with the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness (NIL) rule that allows athletes to be paid. That has created vast changes to recruiting and other aspects of college football, Applewhite said.

“[Recruiting is] a lot more difficult, it’s been my experience. It certainly isn’t everybody else’s experience, but it’s been my experience where your situation may be best for the kid in terms of his on-the-field time, his opportunity to play, his opportunity to be productive, but a $25,000 deal is the difference,” he said. “That’s the reality of it right now.

“… This is not what NIL was supposed to be; I don’t have all the answers. I’m not the smartest guy in the room by any means. But it just makes it a lot more difficult because of the motives as to why you’re going somewhere. The dollar factor. This certainly wasn’t the intent of the rule to be an inducement to sign with a school. That’s not what the rule was about. It’s just changed so much, it’s amazing.

“Guys like Michael Jordan had to jump from the free-throw line and guys like Bo Jackson had to play two sports before they got a deal. And now there are 16-year-olds who have deals. It’s crazy. It’s hard trying to put the toothpaste back in the tube, so to speak, but we’re going to try to do it.”