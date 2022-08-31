Photo | Shane Rice

One would expect a hemp farmer to jump at the chance to be involved in the state’s first-ever medical cannabis program, but Allen Sirmon has seen this before.

The owner of a Washington County farm with a processing plant and retail store in Daphne, Sirmon remembers the confusion surrounding the start of the state’s hemp program. Problems he had at the beginning of the process still linger years later, including paperwork mixups.

While participating in the state’s brand new medical cannabis industry would be the next logical step, Sirmon is instead taking a wait-and-see approach when the application process goes online Sept. 1, given his personal experience.

“We will probably wait this licensing period out, as there’s not enough licenses for all the competition,” he said. “We want to see how the market shakes out.”

Sirmon, who owns a hemp farm north of Citronelle, became a partner in Greenbridge LLC, a product processing facility in Daphne, about eight months ago.

Greenbridge, formerly known as Cyclops, produces CBD vape juices, gummies, tinctures and other products. The 13,000-square-foot site includes a “clean room” for finishing products; a development lab, where new flavors are created; a flower room, where the CBD is processed; and an unused radio studio.

While his immediate plans don’t include applying for a medical cannabis processing or retail license, Sirmon does have plans for the production space and radio station.

“We’re trying to find a way to bring it back,” Sirmon said of the studio. “Maybe we’ll do a radio station to launch an educational piece.”

Medical cannabis applications

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission will begin accepting applications for participants in the program on Sept. 1. Doctors, farmers, processors, transporters and retailers will all need to apply for licenses to take part in the program.

Requirements for each are listed by law. A physician who wants to prescribe medical marijuana through the state must be a licensed doctor, complete a four-hour course, pay an application fee of no more than $300 and meet other requirements as set out by the Board of Medical Examiners.

Farmers or cultivators must grow cannabis in an enclosed, locked facility, guarded 24/7 by video surveillance. Employees of the cultivator can’t have a controlled substance felony or misdemeanor for a decade, and the facility must be subject to inspection by the Alabama Department of Agriculture.

Processors must use medical-grade equipment and best manufacturing practices. Facilities must not create products that are attractive to children; this means the end product cannot resemble candy or cartoon, fictional or pop culture characters. The commission will determine a universal flavor.

For dispensaries on the retail side, products must only be sold after testing; the sale of products can only be made to a patient or caregiver; the shop must be at least 1,000 feet from a school; and products may only be used off premises, among other requirements.

Applications will be accepted through the end of the year, Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission Executive Director John McMillan said in a phone interview with Lagniappe.

“I’m interested in what we’re going to get as an initial response,” he said.

To apply, an organization has to have 51 percent of its ownership in Alabama. McMillan admitted hemp farmers like Sirmon might still have a hard time applying for medical cannabis licenses because they need a minimum $2 million investment to meet all the requirements.

While Sirmon said he’s “terrified” of big conglomerates taking over the industry in the state, he applauded McMillan and others for the work they’ve done to try to limit the invasion.

“They’re doing their best to help Alabama residents,” Sirmon said.

Cities, counties

Unlike other state laws, the one approved legalizing medical cannabis in the state doesn’t force counties and cities to opt out, but allows them to opt in to allow dispensaries if they choose. That quirk isn’t something McMillan necessarily wanted, but it’s one of the things that happens with legislation in the state.

“With the nature of medical cannabis in the state, it passed on the last day of the session,” he said in a phone interview with Lagniappe. “They accepted a lot of amendments in order to get it out.”

The amendment has created some confusion, but not for those elected in the city of Cullman or Cullman County. Both local governments approved a resolution allowing medical cannabis dispensaries whenever the business chooses to come there. Cullman follows Montgomery, which was the first city in the state to approve dispensaries in December.

A city must allow dispensaries or they won’t be able to open within its limits. A county must approve the resolution if a dispensary wishes to open in an unincorporated area.

The Tuscaloosa City Council is on the verge of approving a similar resolution, but hadn’t as of press time.

Tuscaloosa city attorney Scott Holmes said he expects the measure to pass. If it does, the city will use the tax revenue sales of medical cannabis to switch its police and fire pensions from a city-run fund to the Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA).

“We have what’s called a public safety fund because we’re trying to switch our police and firefighter retirement pension to RSA,” he said. “We’re dedicating any revenue from medical cannabis to the public safety fund.”

McMillan said the commission is “well pleased” with the enthusiasm cities and counties have for opting into the program. However, in Tuscaloosa’s case, he said, it is too early to start considering where revenue from medical cannabis sales might be headed.

“I hope we’re slow about putting a tax on it,” he said. “We think the show of interest is representative of people seeing that licensing is about to start. We’re happy to see the interest.”

Delta 8

A bill to ban a popular THC product made using a legal chemical compound known as Delta 8 failed in the State Legislature last year, but McMillan said he’d like to see it taken off the market now with a regulated medical cannabis program coming to fruition.

“I’d like to see [the Legislature] take a look at banning it in the future,” he said. “I have concerns about it.”

Like other hemp farmers, Sirmon began selling Delta 8 products he produced himself to help offset the losses he was taking when the hemp market collapsed. To come back now and ban what is making farmers money is not good for them or consumers, he said.

“I think there’s a place for all these types of products,” Sirmon said.

Sirmon called Delta 8 “wildly popular” and said its effects aren’t typically as strong as Delta 9, which is why some people prefer it.