Infirmary Health is operating three appointment-only COVID-19 testing sites in Baldwin County beginning this week. Anyone who believes they may have the most common symptoms of coronavirus — fever, tiredness and dry cough, according to the World Health Organization — is asked to call 251-341-CV19 (2819) to speak to a registered nurse.

The hotline will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 22-27.

Appointments for testing may be awarded to residents of both Mobile and Baldwin counties, with a valid ID and over the age of 18.

If the patient meets the Centers for Disease Control criteria to be tested, they will receive an appointment location and time. Patients are asked to remain in their vehicles, where the test will be administered if needed.

Once swabbed, the patient will receive instructions from the medical provider.