Libra (9/23-10/22) — Taking a cue from Jeffrey Toobin, you momentarily excuse yourself from a dull Zoom meeting to find a little excitement elsewhere on the internet. You’ll have to issue a public apology after you accidentally share your screen with the entire group, and they discover your penchant for axillism.

Scorpio (10/23-11/21) — Hearing the news that historians recently uncovered an ancient, 120-foot-long geoglyph of a cat on a hillside in Peru, you ask an archaeologist to study a curious etching in Hayley’s dated bathroom. Turns out it’s not a map to a long lost treasure as you presumed, but just a juvenile drawing of an ejaculating phallus.

Sagittarius (11/22-12/21) ­­— Believing in scientific morality and serving in the best interest of mankind, you accept an invitation from a pharmaceutical company to participate in voluntary clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine. Two months from now, you’ll be disappointed to be spending your Christmas hooked up to a ventilator, while you’ve also developed agalmatophilia for Confederate statues.

Capricorn (12/22-1/19) — Noting the state often refuses public records requests for totally subjective and unexplained reasons, the next time you’re pulled over for speeding, you refuse to give the cop your driver’s license. When asked why, you explain it may impede your ability to speed elsewhere in the marketplace.

Aquarius (1/20-2/18) — Feeling emboldened by Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan’s acquittal on a misdemeanor harassment charge, you begin using your hands for all sorts of silly communication at the workplace. Unfortunately, Alabama is a right-to-work state, and you’ll be fired after giving your boss a fun li’l titty twister.

Pisces (2/19-3/20) — Fearing your homestead may be condemned by the state for a road project that will never be built, you call the governor’s office and make them an offer they can’t refuse. If Alabama’s leadership can admit they are neither conservative nor Christian, they can raise property taxes to pay for 100 new prisons.

Aries (3/21-4/19) — After reading that a flying squirrel farm was recently raided by federal authorities, you’ll start advertising the sale of your handful of pet spider monkeys. It’s for the best. Before you can sell them, they’ll take over your bedroom and kitchen and leave you with nowhere to eat or sleep for several days.

Taurus (4/20-5/20) — After hearing that the spiders on Earth could easily consume all the planet’s humans in one year, you’ll secretly wish for the coming spider-geddon. The noise from politics, the pandemic and other 2020 maladies can’t bother you while you’re slowly decomposing in an arachnid’s stomach.

Gemini (5/21-6/21) — You should avoid at all costs asking your partner the specific favor you’ve dreamt up this week. You’ll find the lumpy couch a welcoming place to take a rest after asking your significant other for a hall pass to pursue the alluring stranger at the gym. Not only is your pride tarnished when your loved one snorts and goes, “sure,” but you’ll also be sleeping alone for a week.

Cancer (6/22-7/22) — Angry at a local newspaper for a small typographical error in the latest issue, you’ll demand to be named copyeditor. To your surprise, you’ll be handed the job without many complaints from staffers. A day into your new assignment, you’ll quit when you find out you have to read about 40,000 words in the span of a day.

Leo (7/23-8/22) — Excusing yourself to use the restroom at a new friend’s house will be a bad idea this week. While the normal business will go along as planned, a sudden, intense thirst will strike right as you’re finishing up. You will see a very exotic water fountain sitting next to the commode. You’ll take a long, refreshing drink before your friend asks if you cleaned yourself using the bidet.

Virgo (8/23-9/22) — After a coworker exposes his love of axillism to a group in a Zoom meeting on company financials, you’ll file a complaint with human resources. In a subsequent back and forth between you and the guy with the armpit fetish, it will be discovered that you consistently eat yogurt that isn’t yours out of the work fridge.