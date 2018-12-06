Archbishop Thomas Rodi of the Archdiocese of Mobile today released the names of 28 former clergymen or people in service to the church who were credibly accused of child sex abuse over the past seven decades.
The list and an accompanying note do not acknowledge or report any cooperation with civil authorities prior to 2003, when official church policies were adopted to investigate and report such accusations. However, Rodi noted “there were a variety of ways in which accusations were received and investigated” and said the list released today has been shared with both the Office of the State Attorney General and the Mobile County District Attorney. Yet, of the 28 people named, 16 are deceased and in previous reporting on the subject, law enforcement officials indicated they would only investigate new claims of abuse.
The list also fails to disclose details of each report, including how the accusations were investigated by the church and if any administrative penalties were assessed or actions taken to prevent the accused men from having contact with other children after the accusations were made.
“It is my prayer that this will not re-traumatize anyone but will assist in the healing for which victims desperately long,” Rodi wrote. “I also pray that it will help all the people of the Church, and of the broader community, to know that the Archdiocese of Mobile is not allowing anyone to minister in our archdiocese who has credible accusations of sexual misconduct with minors.”
Rodi also noted that “even though one abuser is far too many, these accusations of abuse involve approximately 2 percent of the 457 archdiocesan priests who have served in the archdiocese since 1950” and concluded with an apology and request for forgiveness for the “devastating harm done by clerics and religious who have abused the little ones.”
Rodi released two separate lists, one that includes priests and deacons in the Archdiocese of Mobile and the other includes priests and brothers from various religious orders.
The lists are reproduced in their entirety below:
Thomas J. Cullen (Deceased)
Date of misconduct: 1950s
Pastoral assignments
St. Mary parish, Mobile
St. Margaret parish, Bayou la Batre
Cathedral parish, Mobile
St. Monica parish, Mobile
Christ the King parish, Mobile
St. Mary parish, Texas City, Texas
Vernon Dahman (Deceased)
Date of misconduct: Mid-1970s to early 1980s
Pastoral assignments
St. Dominic parish, Mobile
St. Mary parish, Mobile
St. Catherine of Siena parish, Mobile
McGill-Toolen High School, Mobile
Little Flower parish, Mobile
St. Thomas the Apostle parish, Chickasaw
St. Vincent de Paul parish, Mobile
Allen Memorial Home, Mobile
Timothy Evans (Prohibited from ministry in archdiocese in 1998)
Date of misconduct: 1998
Pastoral assignments:
Christ the King parish, Daphne
Annuciation parish, Monroeville
St. Margaret parish, Bayou la Batre
Director, the Office of Youth Ministry
Joseph Gill (Deceased)
Date of Misconduct: Late 1960s
Pastoral Assignments:
Blessed Sacrament parish, Birmingham
St. John parish, Warrington, Florida
Cathedral parish, Mobile
Sacred Heart parish, Grove Hill
St. Columba parish, Dothan
St. Aloysius parish, Bessemer
St. William parish, Guntersville
St. Thomas parish, Chickasaw
St. Catherine parish, Mobile
Sacred Heart Residence, Little Sisters of the Poor, Mobile
St. Bridget parish, Whistler
In Residence, St. Anthony parish, Birmingham
James A. Havens(Deceased)
Date of Misconduct: 1986
Pastoral Assignments:
St. Dominic parish, Mobile Little Flower Parish, Mobile
St. John parish, Butler
Sacred Heart parish, Grove Hill
St. Vincent de Paul parish, Mobile
Patrick J. L. Nicholson (Deceased)
Date of Misconduct: 1976
Pastoral Assignments:
Little Flower Parish, Mobile
Assistant director for vocations
McGill-Toolen High School, Mobile
St. Pius X parish, Mobile
St. Joseph parish, Prattville
Chaplain, US Air Force: Little Rock AFB, Arkansas
Clark AFB, Philippines
Dept. of the Air Force, San Francisco, California United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Maxwell AFB, Montgomery
Diocese of Elphin, Ireland
Arthur C. Schrenger (Prohibited from ministry in archdiocese)
Date of Misconduct: Late 1960s to 1982
Pastoral Assignments:
Little Flower parish, Mobile
St. Dominic parish, Mobile
McGill-Toolen High School, Mobile
St. Vincent de Paul parish, Mobile
Assistant vocations director
St. Agatha parish, Bay Minette
Our Lady of Lourdes parish, Mobile
Holy Spirit parish, Montgomery Metropolitan Tribunal
Cathedral parish, Mobile
John Alex Sherlock (Deceased)
Date of Misconduct: 1966-1982
Pastoral assignments:
St. Mary Parish, Mobile
Bishop Toolen High School, Mobile
Little Flower parish, Mobile
St. Patrick’s College, Mountainview, California
Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
McGill-Toolen High School,
Cathedral parish, Mobile
Holy Family parish, Mobile
St. Thomas the Apostle parish, Chickasaw
Our Lady of Lourdes parish, Mobile
St. Pius X parish, Mobile
St. Peter parish, Montgomery
Edward Eugene Smith (Prohibited from ministry in archdiocese)
Date of Misconduct: 1984
Pastoral Assignments:
Our Savior parish, Mobile
Hotel Dieu Hospital, New Orleans
St. Pius X parish, Mobile
McGill-Toolen High School, Mobile
St. Dominic parish, Mobile
John J. Walton (DECEASED)
Date of Misconduct: 1970s
Pastoral Assignments:
St. Margaret Parish, Bayou La Batre
US Army Reserve, Military Archdiocese
St. Maurice Parish, Brewton
Christ the King Parish, Andalusia
St. Joan of Arc Parish, Mobile
St. Pius X Parish, Mobile
Holy Name Parish, Semmes
SPECIAL NOTE: Cordell Lang (DECEASED) was removed from ministry based upon accusations submitted to the Archdiocese of Mobile. A civil court jury, however, found in his favor.
Archdiocesan Deacon
Robert L. Nouwen (PROHIBITED FROM MINISTRY IN ARCHDIOCESE)
*Convicted of possession of child pornography
Date of Misconduct: 2012
Pastoral Assignments:
St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Mobile
Susai Arul (Prohibited from ministry in archdiocese)
Date of Misconduct: 1989-1990
Pastoral Assignments:
Little Flower parish, Mobile
Joseph Brown (Prohibited from ministry in archdiocese)
Date of Misconduct: 1965-1968
Gregory Furjanic (Deceased)
Date of Misconduct: 1987
Pastoral Assignments:
St. Catherine of Siena parish, Mobile
St. Monica parish, Mobile
Immaculate Conception parish, Mobile
Orrville Sacred Heart Parish, Grove Hill
Robert Grabowski (Prohibited from ministry in Archdiocese)
Date of Misconduct: 1979
Pastoral Assignments:
McGill-Toolen High School, Mobile
John Hardman (Deceased)
Date of Misconduct: 1972-1978
Pastoral Assignments:
Most Pure Heart of Mary parish, Mobile
Timothy Keppel (Prohibited from ministry in archdiocese)
Date of Misconduct: 1977-1981
Pastoral Assignments:
Resurrection parish, Montgomery
Anthony Kiel (Deceased)
Date of Misconduct: 1955-1958
Pastoral Assignments:
St. Joseph parish, Maysville
Edward Lawler (Deceased)
Date of Misconduct: 1972
Pastoral Assignments:
Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception parish, Birmingham
St Peter Claver parish, Mobile
Most Pure Heart of Mary parish, Mobile
St. Joseph parish, Mobile
Edward A. Leary (Deceased)
Date of Misconduct: 1970-1972
Pastoral Assignments:
Our Lady Queen of Peace parish, Selma
Gerald McMahon (Prohibited from ministry in archdiocese)
Date of Misconduct: 1967-1970
Pastoral Assignments: St. Benedict School, Elberta
Robert Michele (Prohibited from ministry in archdiocese)
Date of Misconduct: 1963
Pastoral Assignments:
Catholic Information Center, Mobile
Norman Rogge (Deceased)
Date of Misconduct: 1979-1981
Pastoral Assignments:
St. Ignatius parish, Mobile
John Rutledge (Deceased)
Date of Misconduct: 1968
Pastoral Assignments:
St. Michael parish, Auburn
Barry Ryan (Prohibited from ministry in archdiocese)
Date of Misconduct: 1990s
Pastoral Assignments:
Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery
Nelson Ziter: (Deceased)
Date of Misconduct: 1974-1979
Pastoral Assignments:
Queen of Peace parish, Selma;
St. Philip Neri parish, Belle Fontaine
St. Elizabeth parish, Selma
Our Lady of Lourdes parish, Mobile
Brothers (Members of Religious Orders Who Are Not Priests)
Nicholas Vic Bendillo: (Deceased)
Date of Misconduct: 1964-1989
Pastoral Assignments:
McGill Institute, Mobile
McGill-Toolen High School, Mobile
Ralph McGarry (Deceased)
Date of Misconduct: 1960-1961
Pastoral Assignments:
Catholic Boys Home