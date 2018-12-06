Archbishop Thomas Rodi of the Archdiocese of Mobile today released the names of 28 former clergymen or people in service to the church who were credibly accused of child sex abuse over the past seven decades.

The list and an accompanying note do not acknowledge or report any cooperation with civil authorities prior to 2003, when official church policies were adopted to investigate and report such accusations. However, Rodi noted “there were a variety of ways in which accusations were received and investigated” and said the list released today has been shared with both the Office of the State Attorney General and the Mobile County District Attorney. Yet, of the 28 people named, 16 are deceased and in previous reporting on the subject, law enforcement officials indicated they would only investigate new claims of abuse.

The list also fails to disclose details of each report, including how the accusations were investigated by the church and if any administrative penalties were assessed or actions taken to prevent the accused men from having contact with other children after the accusations were made.

“It is my prayer that this will not re-traumatize anyone but will assist in the healing for which victims desperately long,” Rodi wrote. “I also pray that it will help all the people of the Church, and of the broader community, to know that the Archdiocese of Mobile is not allowing anyone to minister in our archdiocese who has credible accusations of sexual misconduct with minors.”

Rodi also noted that “even though one abuser is far too many, these accusations of abuse involve approximately 2 percent of the 457 archdiocesan priests who have served in the archdiocese since 1950” and concluded with an apology and request for forgiveness for the “devastating harm done by clerics and religious who have abused the little ones.”

Rodi released two separate lists, one that includes priests and deacons in the Archdiocese of Mobile and the other includes priests and brothers from various religious orders.

The lists are reproduced in their entirety below:

Thomas J. Cullen (Deceased)

Date of misconduct: 1950s

Pastoral assignments

St. Mary parish, Mobile

St. Margaret parish, Bayou la Batre

Cathedral parish, Mobile

St. Monica parish, Mobile

Christ the King parish, Mobile

St. Mary parish, Texas City, Texas

Vernon Dahman (Deceased)

Date of misconduct: Mid-1970s to early 1980s

Pastoral assignments

St. Dominic parish, Mobile

St. Mary parish, Mobile

St. Catherine of Siena parish, Mobile

McGill-Toolen High School, Mobile

Little Flower parish, Mobile

St. Thomas the Apostle parish, Chickasaw

St. Vincent de Paul parish, Mobile

Allen Memorial Home, Mobile

Timothy Evans (Prohibited from ministry in archdiocese in 1998)

Date of misconduct: 1998

Pastoral assignments:

Christ the King parish, Daphne

Annuciation parish, Monroeville

St. Margaret parish, Bayou la Batre

Director, the Office of Youth Ministry

Joseph Gill (Deceased)

Date of Misconduct: Late 1960s

Pastoral Assignments:

Blessed Sacrament parish, Birmingham

St. John parish, Warrington, Florida

Cathedral parish, Mobile

Sacred Heart parish, Grove Hill

St. Columba parish, Dothan

St. Aloysius parish, Bessemer

St. William parish, Guntersville

St. Thomas parish, Chickasaw

St. Catherine parish, Mobile

Sacred Heart Residence, Little Sisters of the Poor, Mobile

St. Bridget parish, Whistler

In Residence, St. Anthony parish, Birmingham

James A. Havens(Deceased)

Date of Misconduct: 1986

Pastoral Assignments:

St. Dominic parish, Mobile Little Flower Parish, Mobile

St. John parish, Butler

Sacred Heart parish, Grove Hill

St. Vincent de Paul parish, Mobile

Patrick J. L. Nicholson (Deceased)

Date of Misconduct: 1976

Pastoral Assignments:

Little Flower Parish, Mobile

Assistant director for vocations

McGill-Toolen High School, Mobile

St. Pius X parish, Mobile

St. Joseph parish, Prattville

Chaplain, US Air Force: Little Rock AFB, Arkansas

Clark AFB, Philippines

Dept. of the Air Force, San Francisco, California United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Maxwell AFB, Montgomery

Diocese of Elphin, Ireland

Arthur C. Schrenger (Prohibited from ministry in archdiocese)

Date of Misconduct: Late 1960s to 1982

Pastoral Assignments:

Little Flower parish, Mobile

St. Dominic parish, Mobile

McGill-Toolen High School, Mobile

St. Vincent de Paul parish, Mobile

Assistant vocations director

St. Agatha parish, Bay Minette

Our Lady of Lourdes parish, Mobile

Holy Spirit parish, Montgomery Metropolitan Tribunal

Cathedral parish, Mobile

John Alex Sherlock (Deceased)

Date of Misconduct: 1966-1982

Pastoral assignments:

St. Mary Parish, Mobile

Bishop Toolen High School, Mobile

Little Flower parish, Mobile

St. Patrick’s College, Mountainview, California

Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

McGill-Toolen High School,

Cathedral parish, Mobile

Holy Family parish, Mobile

St. Thomas the Apostle parish, Chickasaw

Our Lady of Lourdes parish, Mobile

St. Pius X parish, Mobile

St. Peter parish, Montgomery

Edward Eugene Smith (Prohibited from ministry in archdiocese)

Date of Misconduct: 1984

Pastoral Assignments:

Our Savior parish, Mobile

Hotel Dieu Hospital, New Orleans

St. Pius X parish, Mobile

McGill-Toolen High School, Mobile

St. Dominic parish, Mobile

John J. Walton (DECEASED)

Date of Misconduct: 1970s

Pastoral Assignments:

St. Margaret Parish, Bayou La Batre

US Army Reserve, Military Archdiocese

St. Maurice Parish, Brewton

Christ the King Parish, Andalusia

St. Joan of Arc Parish, Mobile

St. Pius X Parish, Mobile

Holy Name Parish, Semmes

SPECIAL NOTE: Cordell Lang (DECEASED) was removed from ministry based upon accusations submitted to the Archdiocese of Mobile. A civil court jury, however, found in his favor.

Archdiocesan Deacon

Robert L. Nouwen (PROHIBITED FROM MINISTRY IN ARCHDIOCESE)

*Convicted of possession of child pornography

Date of Misconduct: 2012

Pastoral Assignments:

St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Mobile

Susai Arul (Prohibited from ministry in archdiocese)

Date of Misconduct: 1989-1990

Pastoral Assignments:

Little Flower parish, Mobile

Joseph Brown (Prohibited from ministry in archdiocese)

Date of Misconduct: 1965-1968

Gregory Furjanic (Deceased)

Date of Misconduct: 1987

Pastoral Assignments:

St. Catherine of Siena parish, Mobile

St. Monica parish, Mobile

Immaculate Conception parish, Mobile

Orrville Sacred Heart Parish, Grove Hill

Robert Grabowski (Prohibited from ministry in Archdiocese)

Date of Misconduct: 1979

Pastoral Assignments:

McGill-Toolen High School, Mobile

John Hardman (Deceased)

Date of Misconduct: 1972-1978

Pastoral Assignments:

Most Pure Heart of Mary parish, Mobile

Timothy Keppel (Prohibited from ministry in archdiocese)

Date of Misconduct: 1977-1981

Pastoral Assignments:

Resurrection parish, Montgomery

Anthony Kiel (Deceased)

Date of Misconduct: 1955-1958

Pastoral Assignments:

St. Joseph parish, Maysville

Edward Lawler (Deceased)

Date of Misconduct: 1972

Pastoral Assignments:

Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception parish, Birmingham

St Peter Claver parish, Mobile

Most Pure Heart of Mary parish, Mobile

St. Joseph parish, Mobile

Edward A. Leary (Deceased)

Date of Misconduct: 1970-1972

Pastoral Assignments:

Our Lady Queen of Peace parish, Selma

Gerald McMahon (Prohibited from ministry in archdiocese)

Date of Misconduct: 1967-1970

Pastoral Assignments: St. Benedict School, Elberta

Robert Michele (Prohibited from ministry in archdiocese)

Date of Misconduct: 1963

Pastoral Assignments:

Catholic Information Center, Mobile

Norman Rogge (Deceased)

Date of Misconduct: 1979-1981

Pastoral Assignments:

St. Ignatius parish, Mobile

John Rutledge (Deceased)

Date of Misconduct: 1968

Pastoral Assignments:

St. Michael parish, Auburn

Barry Ryan (Prohibited from ministry in archdiocese)

Date of Misconduct: 1990s

Pastoral Assignments:

Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery

Nelson Ziter: (Deceased)

Date of Misconduct: 1974-1979

Pastoral Assignments:

Queen of Peace parish, Selma;

St. Philip Neri parish, Belle Fontaine

St. Elizabeth parish, Selma

Our Lady of Lourdes parish, Mobile

Brothers (Members of Religious Orders Who Are Not Priests)

Nicholas Vic Bendillo: (Deceased)

Date of Misconduct: 1964-1989

Pastoral Assignments:

McGill Institute, Mobile

McGill-Toolen High School, Mobile

Ralph McGarry (Deceased)

Date of Misconduct: 1960-1961

Pastoral Assignments:

Catholic Boys Home