Hall of Fame quarterback Archie Manning will be the guest speaker at the 15th annual University of Mobile Scholarship Banquet, slated Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Arthur Outlaw Convention Center in Mobile. The VIP reception begins at 5:15 p.m., with the banquet set to start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are $150 per person. Sponsorships begin at $1,500, and higher sponsorships offer the opportunity to meet Manning at the VIP reception prior to the dinner. Manning is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame as well as the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. He was an All-America quarterback at Ole Miss and was a first-round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints in the 1971 NFL Draft. He spent 14 seasons in the NFL. Manning, of course, is the father of Cooper, Peyton and Eli Manning, the latter two sons having standout college and NFL careers in their own right, Peyton at Tennessee and Eli at Ole Miss. Peyton played for the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos in the NFL, while Eli spent his entire career with the New York Giants. Both are now retired players, but have many other business projects, including commercials in which Archie and Cooper often appear as well. Persons wishing to purchase tickets for the event may do so online at umobile.edu/banquet or by contacting the Office of Advancement at 251-442-2587 or advancement@umobile.edu.

Jags volleyball on a roll

The University of South Alabama volleyball team defeated Georgia Southern in four sets (25-16, 25-15, 20-25, 25-21) in a Sun Belt Conference East Division match Saturday at Jaguar Gym. South Alabama (14-6, 7-1 SBC) extended its home win streak to 10 games with the victory, which also marked its seventh straight over Georgia Southern (12-6, 5-3 SBC). Carissa Bradford finished with a career-high 19 kills and a .304 hitting percentage, and Niki Capizzi recorded 13 kills and a .300 hitting percentage to lead the Jaguar attack. Kailey Keeble finished with a game-high 54 assists. Bradford finished with a career-high 19 kills, .304 hitting percentage, three digs and one solo block. Capizzi recorded 13 kills, .300 hitting percentage, one service ace, two digs and two block-assists.

Tuscaloosa Academy to AHSAA

The Central Board of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) approved the application of Tuscaloosa Academy as a full member beginning with the 2022-23 school year at its recent meeting last week in Montgomery. The school’s football team currently boasts a 4-4 record and it plays at Monroe Academy this Friday night. Although it posted a losing record last year, there was a 10-year period (2010-19) in which the Knights reached the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) playoffs. Tuscaloosa Academy has been a Class AAA member of AISA for the past 16 years. It is not known at this time what classification it will receive for the AHSAA, which comes out with new classifications in 2022. The AHSAA classifications are based on enrollment. Private schools such as Tuscaloosa Academy will also have a 1.85 qualifier added to their enrollment figures.

Duke, Brown win Jr. Metro titles

Trip Duke of Fairhope and Frances Brown of Mobile won their respective divisions in the annual Mobile Junior Metro golf tournament, staged Saturday and Sunday at Azalea City Golf Course. Duke claimed a one-shot victory in the Varsity Boys Division while Brown ran away from the rest of the field in capturing the Varsity Girls Division.

In the Junior Varsity Divisions (12-13 years old), Mobile’s Henry Brown won the boys’ competition and Mobile’s Daisy Howard took home the girls’ championship.

The two-day, 36-hole event concluded with 18 holes of play Sunday afternoon on the par-72 public course.

Duke posted scores of 72-71—143, 1 under par, to win the Varsity Boys crown. Duke shot a back-nine score of 33. He finished a shot ahead of Mobile’s Buddy Fleming, who had rounds of 69-75—144, even par. Fairhope’s Eli Kinsey shot 73-73—146 to finish third, winning a scorecard playoff with Fairhope’s Stephen Baker, who also shot 146 and finished fourth.

Mobile’s Ken Brown (147) was fifth, followed by Mobile’s Michael Crocker (154), Mobile’s Braxton Bonner (155), Mobile’s Max Johnston (155), Fairhope’s Miles Miller (155) and Mobile’s Thomas Crane (156).

“I hit a lot of fairways. I didn’t putt too well but my chipping was all right. But just consistency helped me,” Duke said. “Winning really boosts my confidence a lot and helps me with my motivation.”

Brown, with rounds of 78 and 75 for a 153 total, finished eight shots in front of runner-up Ashlynd Madden of Spanish Fort in the Varsity Girls competition. Madden finished with rounds of 83 and 78 for a 161 score. Third place went to Katelyn Foster of Mobile, who opened with an 83 and turned in an 82 on Sunday for a 165 score.

Mobile’s Tori Waters (171) was next, followed by Semmes’ Anna King (175), Daphne’s Ella Kate Hewes (178), Cantonment’s Talia Smith (186), Mobile’s Laurel Gottlieb (187), Mobile’s Kylie Rester (191) and Semmes’ Abby King (193).

“It was good competition this week; I think I just played well,” Brown, who attends UMS-Wright, said. “I think I hit most of my fairways and about 70 percent of my greens. It means a lot just to get a win. During this part of the season you can’t play as much and it’s good to get the win.”

In Junior Varsity Boys play, Brown shot a 156 to finish one shot ahead of Mobile’s Parker Crabtree (157). Murray Walker of Loxley claimed third via a scorecard playoff with a 159 score, a score matched by Alex Foster of Mobile, who placed fourth. Fairhope’s Waylon White (163) was fifth, followed by Daphne’s Alex Seahorn (167) and Mobile’s Jackson Stubbs (169).

In Junior Varsity Girls play, Howard shot a 188 to finish well ahead of runner-up Maria-Jose Penaranda at 206. Addison Pulliam was third at 212. Sara Carter Hare (212) of Spanish Fort was fourth, followed by Spanish Fort’s Ainsley Madden (225) and Teagan Toifel (225) and Coden’s Anna Osterman (299).

The Alabama High School Athletic Association state volleyball playoffs advance to regional tournaments this week following a week of area tournaments in which teams qualified to move forward.

As usual, the Lagniappe coverage area has several teams advancing to the South Regional, which will take place at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. A total of 16 teams combined from Mobile County and Baldwin County earned a spot in the regional tournament via performances in last week’s area tournaments held on school campuses.

Regional winners and runners-up in all seven classifications will advance to the state tournament to be played Oct. 26-28 at CrossPlex and Harris Arena in Birmingham.

Here is a look at the first-round regional games for teams in the Lagniappe coverage area slated for this week, followed by the results of the recent area tournaments:

REGIONAL GAMES

CLASS 1A

Bayshore Christian vs. Linden, 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 21

CLASS 2A

Orange Beach vs. Highland Home, 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20

CLASS 3A

St. Luke’s vs. Excel, 12:45 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20

Mobile Christian vs. Thomasville, 12:45 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20

CLASS 4A

St. Michael vs. Montevallo, 9 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 21

CLASS 5A

Bayside Academy vs. Brewbaker Tech, 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20

UMS-Wright vs. Jemison, 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20

Satsuma vs. Elmore County, 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20

CLASS 6A

St. Paul’s vs. Stanhope Elmore, 9 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20

Spanish Fort vs. Helena, 9 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20

Gulf Shores vs. Pelham, 9 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20

Saraland vs. Wetumpka, 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20

CLASS 7A

Baker vs. Fairhope, 10:15 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 21

McGill-Toolen vs. Mary G. Montgomery, 10:15 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 21

AREA TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Here are the results of the championship games (where available) in the recent area tournaments involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:

CLASS 1A, AREA 1 at Bayshore Christian

Bayshore Christian def. McIntosh 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-8)

CLASS 2A, AREA 1 at Orange Beach

Orange Beach def. Washington County 3-0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-12)

CLASS 3A, AREA 1 at St. Luke’s

St. Luke’s def. Mobile Christian 3-1 (25-17, 23-25, 25-14, 25-13)

CLASS 4A, AREA 1 at St. Michael

St. Michael def. W.S. Neal 3-0 (25-4, 25-15, 25-8)

CLASS 5A, AREA 1 at Bayside Academy

Bayside Academy def. Elberta 3-1

CLASS 5A, AREA 2 at UMS-Wright

UMS-Wright def. Satsuma 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-18)

CLASS 6A, AREA 1 at Saraland

St. Paul’s def. Saraland 3-1 (25-19, 24-26, 25-23, 25-14)

CLASS 6A, AREA 2 at Spanish Fort

Spanish Fort def. Gulf Shores 3-2 (25-19, 19-25, 25-13, 23-25, 15-11)

CLASS 7A, AREA 1 at Mary G. Montgomery

Baker def. MGM 3-1 (23-25, 25-19, 25-28, 25-20)

CLASS 7A, AREA 2 at McGill-Toolen

McGill-Toolen def. Fairhope 3-0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-15)