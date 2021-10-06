Photo | Scott Donaldson

In past Five Things segments in Lagniappe, the focus has generally been on teams — either successful or unsuccessful production of records. This week, the play of some of the top players in the paper’s coverage area will be the focus.

Each week there have been several players who have stood above the others based on their individual performances. Some players have received a bit more attention than others based on their recruiting status, those players including Florida commit Shemar James at Faith Academy and Alabama commit Robert Woodyard at Williamson. Both are primarily defensive players who have gained attention for their touchdown-producing capabilities on the offensive side of the ball as well.

This week, we’ll look at five players who had big games last week, and who have been consistent and generally big contributors for their respective teams all season, if not throughout their careers. Some of the players have attracted college attention while others in the group of five are still awaiting serious offers from colleges.

One thing has proven true of each of the players — they are key members of their respective teams and each of the teams is enjoying success so far this season. Here they are in no particular order:

DL Trevon McAlpine, Saraland: While offensive players receive a lot of attention, McAlpine is a defensive player who commands attention — both from fans and opposing offensive coordinators. Opponents always want to know where McAlpine is, but generally, he finds them first. In last week’s win over then-No. 1-ranked Spanish Fort, McAlpine seemingly was in on every defensive play around the line of scrimmage. Despite his size, he moved quickly, sometimes to the opposite side of the field, to make a tackle. Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly called him “disruptive.” A member of the news media during the game said he was the best player in the area, bar none. The 6-foot-3, 280-pounder has committed to sign with TCU.

ATH Jay Loper, Bayside Academy: One of the offensive plans for the Admirals would appear to be, “Give Jay the ball.” Whether that’s as a receiver or a ball carrier of or kickoff or punt returner, the idea is to place the ball in his hands often and let him do his thing. He demonstrated how effective that line of thinking can be last week in a win over Flomaton where he produced some ankle-breaking moves on defenders. He had two touchdowns receiving on plays of 30 and 71 yards and he also had a 3-yard rushing touchdown against Flomaton. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder has received attention from service academies including Air Force, Navy and Army.

RB Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright: The Bulldogs lost their first game of the season 13-0 to Baker. After head coach Terry Curtis put his team through three straight days of scrimmages following the defeat, UMS has turned the corner, winning each of its games since that loss. One of the reasons for the success has been the hard-nosed play of Blaylock at running back. Last week, in a win over Faith Academy, Blaylock returned a kickoff 80 yards for a score and added 22 carries for 131 yards for the night. He produced 90 of his 131 rushing yards in the second half alone in helping the Bulldogs to a comeback win. He is also a baseball and basketball player at the school, and the 6-foot-0, 180-pounder has received recruiting attention as a baseball player, but is starting to get some attention as a football player, too.

RB Kierstan Rogers, Theodore: Everyone who watches the Bobcats play recognizes immediately the team’s preference to a straight-at-you offensive approach, led by a punishing rushing attack. The leader of that attack is Rogers. In a 36-3 win over Davidson last week, Rogers carried the ball 24 times for 197 yards and five touchdowns. His TD runs covered 11, 3, 4, 11 and 59 yards. The 6-foot-0, 230-pounder makes the Theodore offense click, and in turn, the Bobcats are a top-10 team and undefeated heading into this week’s game. It will be interesting to see where he stands in recruiting at the end of the season.

RB Braylon McReynolds, McGill-Toolen: Like Rogers, when McReynolds’ McGill-Toolen team is mentioned, his name usually comes up pretty quickly. McReynolds is the key to the Yellow Jackets’ offensive plans and he makes things go. The 5-foot-8, 175-pounder certainly got the attention of Baldwin County defenders last Friday night in the Jackets’ 31-21 win. He rushed for 336 yards and scored four touchdowns in the victory on a workhorse 34 carries. His 5-yard scoring run with less than a minute to play put the game away for McGill. He had a 67-yard TD run on his first carry of the night.

The prep football region races are heating up with teams trying to position themselves among the top four teams in their respective regions to qualify for the playoffs. Here are the region standings heading into this week’s games for regions involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area (region record listed first, followed by overall record):

CLASS 7A, REGION 1: 1. Theodore (5-0, 6-0), 2. Fairhope (4-0, 5-1), 3. Baker (4-1, 5-1), 4. Daphne (3-2, 3-2), T5. Alma Bryant (1-3, 2-4), Davidson (1-3, 1-5), T7. Foley (1-4, 2-4), Murphy (1-4, 1-6), 9. Mary G. Montgomery (0-4, 0-6).

CLASS 6A, REGION 1: 1. Saraland (4-0, 5-2), T2. Spanish Fort (3-1, 5-1), McGill-Toolen (3-1, 4-2), T4. Gulf Shores (2-2, 4-2), Blount (2-2, 4-2), T6. Baldwin Co. (1-3, 3-3), Robertsdale (1-3, 3-4), 8. Citronelle (0-4, 2-4).

CLASS 5A, REGION 1: T1. UMS-Wright (3-0, 5-1), B.C. Rain (3-0, 3-2), 3. St. Paul’s (2-1, 3-3), 4. Faith Academy (2-2, 3-3), 5. Elberta (1-2, 1-5), 6. Satsuma (1-3, 1-5), 7. LeFlore (0-4, 0-6).

CLASS 4A, REGION 1: Vigor (4-0, 6-0), 2. St. Michael (3-1, 5-1), T3. Williamson (2-1, 4-3), Mobile Christian (2-1, 2-4), 5. Jackson (1-2, 5-2), 6. Escambia Co. (0-3, 1-5), 7. W.S. Neal (0-4, 0-6).

CLASS 3A, REGION 1: 1. T.R. Miller (4-0, 5-2), T2. Flomaton (2-1, 4-1), Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-1, 3-4), 4. Bayside Academy (2-2, 5-2), 5. Excel (1-2, 4-2), 6. Chickasaw (1-3, 3-3), 7. Cottage Hill Christian (0-3, 2-3).

CLASS 2A, REGION 1: 1. Clarke Co. (4-0, 5-1), 2. Leroy (3-0, 5-1), 3. St. Luke’s (3-1, 4-2), T4. Orange Beach (1-2, 4-2), J.U. Blacksher (1-2, 2-4), 6. Washington Co. (0-3, 0-6), 7. Greene Co. (0-4, 1-6).

Williams wanted the ball

Not only did Jarel Williams catch 11 passes for 157 yards in helping lead Saraland to a 28-16 victory at then-No. 1-ranked Spanish Fort last Friday night, but he made the catch for a touchdown on a late drive that sealed the victory — a 9-yarder in the corner of the end zone with just two minutes to play. It was one of two touchdown catches for Williams, a West Virginia commit, on the night. He also scored the game’s first TD with a 4-yard catch.

However, the game-clincher was different from the rest. Instead of running the football and running down the clock, settling for a field goal, Saraland decided to go for the TD. Williams wanted the ball. And he told head coach Jeff Kelly just that.

“We wanted to keep the clock rolling but he trusted me enough to make a play,” Williams said after the game, noting he asked Kelly during a timeout to call his number on what ended up being the touchdown play.

“I had to put my voice in coach’s ear,” Williams said, adding he told Kelly, “Coach, I want it. I want it.” Williams said Kelly’s response was, “All right, I’ll give it to you.”

The play secured the win that put Saraland in the driver’s seat in the Class 6A, Region 1 race at 4-0 in region play. The Spartans are 5-2 overall. Spanish Fort dropped to 3-1 in the region, tied with McGill-Toolen for second place, and the Toros are now 5-1 overall.

“As a leader of this team, I knew this was a huge game we needed to win,” Williams said. “I’m glad Coach put it on my back. This is a great team and I definitely didn’t do it by myself. The defense stepped up big, the O-line, the quarterback, everybody played a great game.”

Unbeaten list shortens

There are only two unbeaten teams remaining in the Lagniappe coverage area following Spanish Fort’s loss to Saraland last week. The lone unbeaten teams are Theodore, which is 6-0 overall and 5-0 in Class 7A, Region 1, and Vigor, which is 6-0 overall and 4-0 in Class 4A, Region 1. Theodore is at home Friday against Fairhope in a matchup of teams with unblemished region records (Fairhope is 4-0 in the region), while Vigor faces Faith Academy Thursday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

All-time win total doubled

When St. Michael started the 2021 season, the Cardinals had won just five games in the program’s young history over the previous four seasons, producing a 5-25 record. They had never won more than two games a year (including an 0-1 first season). Six games into this season under the direction of new head coach Philip Rivers, St. Michael rests at 5-1, doubling the Cardinals’ all-time win total. They have more than doubled their record for most wins in a season and they currently sit in second place in the Class 4A, Region 1 standings (3-1 region record).