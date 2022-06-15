Photo | Mike Kittrell

The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) recently announced its All-State softball and baseball teams, picking a first team, second team and honorable mentions in all seven Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) classifications, as well as a team representing the Alabama Independent School Association.

The ASWA also selected a Player of the Year, Pitcher of the Year, Hitter of the Year and Coach of the Year in each classification for both sports. In baseball, players in the Lagniappe coverage area earning baseball superlative recognition include Class 4A Player of the Year Zane Stokes of Mobile Christian, Class 4A Hitter of the Year Charlie Keller of Mobile Christian and Class 1A Player of the Year John Malone of Bayshore Christian. No softball players or coaches from the area earned superlative recognition.

Here is the list of players who were selected to the ASWA All-State team from schools and classifications in the Lagniappe coverage area:

SOFTBALL

CLASS 2A

First team

K.G. Favors, pitcher, freshman, Orange Beach

Justine Henderson, pitcher, freshman, Orange Beach

Ava Hodo, designated hitter, eighth grade, Orange Beach

Second team

Daigle Wilson, infielder, freshman, Orange Beach

Honorable mention

Krystin Kennell, outfielder, senior, Orange Beach

Teagan Revette, designated hitter, eighth grade, Orange Beach



CLASS 3A

First team

Isabella Neil, pitcher, senior, Mobile Christian

Ja’Niyah Boykin, outfielder, senior, Mobile Christian

Edy Gavin, designated hitter, Mobile Christian

CLASS 5A

First team

Belle Sheffield, pitcher, freshman, Satsuma

Hayden Andrews, utility, junior, Satsuma

Madison Sawyer, utility, freshman, Satsuma

Second team

Lillie Stagner, utility, freshman, Faith Academy

CLASS 6A

First team

Gracie Dees, infielder, freshman, Saraland

Second team

Chelisa Newsome, pitcher, junior, Robertsdale

Madilyn Byrd, pitcher, freshman, Baldwin County

Bre Hughes, designated hitter, sophomore, Saraland

Honorable mention

Emma Weatherford, catcher, junior, Baldwin County

CLASS 7A

First team

Alea Johnson, pitcher, senior, Fairhope

Emily Mizelle, infielder, junior, Baker

Abby Johnson, designated hitter, eighth grade, Daphne

Second team

Ryley Harrison, pitcher, junior, Fairhope

Hailey Minchew, catcher, senior, Fairhope

Alex Brown, infielder, senior, Theodore

Bailey Wiggins, outfielder, sophomore, Fairhope

Honorable mention

Harmoney Strong, catcher, senior, Theodore

Anastasia Acree, infielder, sophomore, Alma Bryant

Jasmine Rogers, designated hitter, senior, Daphne

BASEBALL

CLASS 1A

Player of the Year: John Malone, Bayshore Christian

First team

P John Malone, Bayshore Christian

INF Mikael Bryant, Bayshore Christian

UTL Streed Crooms, Bayshore Christian

DH Cole Dean, Bayshore Christian



CLASS 3A

First team

P Brett Nestande, Bayside Academy

Second team

INF Jake Devalk, Bayside Academy

OF Cade Morris, Bayside Academy

UTL Kyle Hipp, Cottage Hill Christian

Honorable mention

P Josh Gunther, Bayside Academy

CLASS 4A

Player of the Year: Zane Stokes, Mobile Christian

Hitter of the Year: Charlie Keller, Mobile Christian

First team

P Camden Diamond, Mobile Christian

INF Zane Stokes, Mobile Christian

DH Charlie Keller, Mobile Christian

Second team

P Kelly Lanier, Mobile Christian

INF Seth Smith, Mobile Christian

CLASS 5A

First team

DH Olin Ward, UMS-Wright

Second team

Hayden O’Dell, St. Paul’s

OF Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright

CLASS 6A

First team

P Case Hager, Gulf Shores

C Matthew Milner, Saraland

INF Joseph Stephens, Gulf Shores

OF C.T. Englebert, Saraland

UTL Thrasher Steed, Gulf Shores

Second team

INF Bryson Gainey, McGill-Toolen

OF Pierce Dutton, Spanish Fort

DH Trevor Pope, Saraland

Honorable mention

P Bryson Goff, Saraland

C Colton Wood, Faith Academy

OF Aiden Macks, Robertsdale

UTL Marc Stephens, Gulf Shores

CLASS 7A

First team

INF Breyton Cornelius, Baker

INF Jackson Howard, Daphne

OF Jayven Williams, Baker

Second team

P Miles Drew Johnson, Fairhope

C Cole Busby, Theodore

DH Jackson Hatcher, Fairhope

Honorable mention

C Hollon Brock, Fairhope

OF Brandon Cain, Baker

UTL Tanner Ewing, Alma Bryant

UTL Eli Zielinski, Daphne