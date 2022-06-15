Photo | Mike Kittrell
The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) recently announced its All-State softball and baseball teams, picking a first team, second team and honorable mentions in all seven Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) classifications, as well as a team representing the Alabama Independent School Association.
The ASWA also selected a Player of the Year, Pitcher of the Year, Hitter of the Year and Coach of the Year in each classification for both sports. In baseball, players in the Lagniappe coverage area earning baseball superlative recognition include Class 4A Player of the Year Zane Stokes of Mobile Christian, Class 4A Hitter of the Year Charlie Keller of Mobile Christian and Class 1A Player of the Year John Malone of Bayshore Christian. No softball players or coaches from the area earned superlative recognition.
Here is the list of players who were selected to the ASWA All-State team from schools and classifications in the Lagniappe coverage area:
SOFTBALL
CLASS 2A
First team
K.G. Favors, pitcher, freshman, Orange Beach
Justine Henderson, pitcher, freshman, Orange Beach
Ava Hodo, designated hitter, eighth grade, Orange Beach
Second team
Daigle Wilson, infielder, freshman, Orange Beach
Honorable mention
Krystin Kennell, outfielder, senior, Orange Beach
Teagan Revette, designated hitter, eighth grade, Orange Beach
CLASS 3A
First team
Isabella Neil, pitcher, senior, Mobile Christian
Ja’Niyah Boykin, outfielder, senior, Mobile Christian
Edy Gavin, designated hitter, Mobile Christian
CLASS 5A
First team
Belle Sheffield, pitcher, freshman, Satsuma
Hayden Andrews, utility, junior, Satsuma
Madison Sawyer, utility, freshman, Satsuma
Second team
Lillie Stagner, utility, freshman, Faith Academy
CLASS 6A
First team
Gracie Dees, infielder, freshman, Saraland
Second team
Chelisa Newsome, pitcher, junior, Robertsdale
Madilyn Byrd, pitcher, freshman, Baldwin County
Bre Hughes, designated hitter, sophomore, Saraland
Honorable mention
Emma Weatherford, catcher, junior, Baldwin County
CLASS 7A
First team
Alea Johnson, pitcher, senior, Fairhope
Emily Mizelle, infielder, junior, Baker
Abby Johnson, designated hitter, eighth grade, Daphne
Second team
Ryley Harrison, pitcher, junior, Fairhope
Hailey Minchew, catcher, senior, Fairhope
Alex Brown, infielder, senior, Theodore
Bailey Wiggins, outfielder, sophomore, Fairhope
Honorable mention
Harmoney Strong, catcher, senior, Theodore
Anastasia Acree, infielder, sophomore, Alma Bryant
Jasmine Rogers, designated hitter, senior, Daphne
BASEBALL
CLASS 1A
Player of the Year: John Malone, Bayshore Christian
First team
P John Malone, Bayshore Christian
INF Mikael Bryant, Bayshore Christian
UTL Streed Crooms, Bayshore Christian
DH Cole Dean, Bayshore Christian
CLASS 3A
First team
P Brett Nestande, Bayside Academy
Second team
INF Jake Devalk, Bayside Academy
OF Cade Morris, Bayside Academy
UTL Kyle Hipp, Cottage Hill Christian
Honorable mention
P Josh Gunther, Bayside Academy
CLASS 4A
Player of the Year: Zane Stokes, Mobile Christian
Hitter of the Year: Charlie Keller, Mobile Christian
First team
P Camden Diamond, Mobile Christian
INF Zane Stokes, Mobile Christian
DH Charlie Keller, Mobile Christian
Second team
P Kelly Lanier, Mobile Christian
INF Seth Smith, Mobile Christian
CLASS 5A
First team
DH Olin Ward, UMS-Wright
Second team
Hayden O’Dell, St. Paul’s
OF Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright
CLASS 6A
First team
P Case Hager, Gulf Shores
C Matthew Milner, Saraland
INF Joseph Stephens, Gulf Shores
OF C.T. Englebert, Saraland
UTL Thrasher Steed, Gulf Shores
Second team
INF Bryson Gainey, McGill-Toolen
OF Pierce Dutton, Spanish Fort
DH Trevor Pope, Saraland
Honorable mention
P Bryson Goff, Saraland
C Colton Wood, Faith Academy
OF Aiden Macks, Robertsdale
UTL Marc Stephens, Gulf Shores
CLASS 7A
First team
INF Breyton Cornelius, Baker
INF Jackson Howard, Daphne
OF Jayven Williams, Baker
Second team
P Miles Drew Johnson, Fairhope
C Cole Busby, Theodore
DH Jackson Hatcher, Fairhope
Honorable mention
C Hollon Brock, Fairhope
OF Brandon Cain, Baker
UTL Tanner Ewing, Alma Bryant
UTL Eli Zielinski, Daphne
