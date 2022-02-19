Several teams in the Lagniappe coverage area remain alive in their quest to reach the AHSAA Final Four next week and play for a state championship. Through Saturday’s play in Montgomery at both the Multiplex at Crampon Bowl and Garrett Coliseum, local teams have positioned themselves for runs at a South Regional title in both boys’ and girls’ competition.

Here is a look at where the local teams stand heading into Monday’s round of games:

BOYS

Class 2A; St. Luke’s lost to Highland Home, 42-31, in the regional semifinals.

Class 3A: Cottage Hill Christian will play for the regional title on Monday at 1:30 p.m. against Southside-Selma. Cottage Hill defeated Hale County 72-61 in the semifinals.

Class 4A: Williamson will face Fultondale Monday at 1:30 p.m. in the regional semifinals.

Class 5A: UMS-Wright takes on Sipsey Valley in the regional championship game at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. UMS defeated Central-Tuscaloosa 47-45 on a outback basket at the buzzer to win its semifinal game. B.C. Rain lost to Sipsey Valley 41-39 in the regional semifinals.

Class 6A: McGill-Toolen will battle Spanish Fort in the championship game Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. McGill-Toolen edged Benjamin Russell 82-74 in overtime in the semifinals, while Spanish Fort dropped Pelham 61-51 in the other semifinal matchup.

Class 7A: Baker faces Theodore in the regional title game Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. Baker defeated Murphy 60-53 in the semifinals, while Theodore topped Fairhope 47-40 in the other semifinal game.

GIRLS

Class 2A: St. Luke’s will meet Washington County in the regional title game Monday at 3 p.m. St. Luke’s defeated Luverne 49-47 to reach the title game.

Class 3A: Bayside Academy lost to Southside-Selma 51-44 in the semifinals.

Class 4A: Vigor will take on Dora at 9 a.m. Monday in the regional semifinals.

Class 5A: St. Paul’s will face UMS-Wright in a distant “Battle of Old Shell Road” matchup in the regional championship game Tuesday at 9 a.m. St. Paul’s defeated Selma 41-32 and UMS defeated Central-Tuscaloosa 58-52 in their respective semifinal matchups.

Class 6A: McGill-Toolen lost to Helena 45-42 and Gulf Shores lost to Pelham 53-41 in their regional semifinal games.

Class 7A: Davidson is set to face off against Theodore at noon Tuesday for the regional championship. Davidson topped Daphne 55-4 in the semifinals, while Theodore beat Fairhope 54-345 in its semifinal game.