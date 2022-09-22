Often we hear from coaches that championships are won with defense. If that’s true, there’s a good chance a few teams in the Lagniappe coverage area will have a shot at winning a state title this year.

According to rankings produced by the Alabama High School Football Historical Society (AHSFHS) website (ahsfhs.org), five area teams are off to a strong start in terms of limiting their opponents’ scoring opportunities.

There are also coaches chasing milestones, including one significant record, and one all-time record among two area teams features a state record. These are all part of this week’s Five Things feature.

Defenses rank high: As we enter this week’s schedule of games, Fyffe is the toughest defense in the state in terms of points allowed per game, allowing just three points an outing. Five Mobile-area teams rank in the Top 25 in the category, including No. 2 Williamson, which is allowing opponents just 5.2 points a game.

Also ranking among the state’s best are No. 10 Faith Academy, which is allowing 7.0 points a game, closely followed in a tie for 11th place by Vigor and Theodore, both allowing just 7.4 points a game. At No. 24, Mobile Christian is allowing 9.2 points an outing.

Local teams don’t fare as well on offense, with no area teams ranked among the Top 19 teams in scoring offense and none ranked among the Top 21 in scoring differential.

Curtis chasing history: UMS-Wright head coach Terry Curtis is closing in on the state record for most victories by a head coach. Currently, former Vestavia Hills head coach Buddy Anderson leads the list with 346 wins. Thanks to a 5-0 start to the season, Curtis is now at 341 wins, just six away from becoming the overall leader.

Anderson coached in 506 games, posting a record of 346-160, a winning percentage of 68.4. Curtis is on a quicker track, as he has produced an all-time record of 341-92 in just 433 games, a winning percentage of 78.8 percent. He was 31-15 at Shaw (1989-92), 46-21 at Murphy (1993-98) and is 264-56 at UMS-Wright (1999-2022). Curtis has also led UMS-Wright to eight state championships and the Bulldogs are currently ranked No. 1 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 5A rankings.

In this, his 24th season at UMS-Wright, Curtis has an impressive 138-13 record in region games and a 72-15 record in the playoffs with the Bulldogs. Overall — this is his 34th season as a head coach — Curtis is 79-22 in the playoffs and 166-23 in region games. UMS-Wright has reached the playoffs every previous season (23) Curtis has been the school’s head coach.

Other milestones close: Curtis isn’t the only coach in the area closing in on a milestone. Bayside Academy’s Phil Lazenby is two wins away from collecting his 200th career victory and Baldwin County’s Scott Rials is 18 wins away from the 200-win plateau. Lazenby is in his 16th season as the Admirals’ head coach. He has led the team to a 4-1 record so far this season and he’s 113-68 all-time at the school. Prior to his time at Bayside, Lazenby was 38-18 at Guntersville (1991-95), 6-6 at Southside Gadsden (1996) and 41-12 at Benjamin Russell (1997-2000).

Rials is in his third season at Baldwin County, where the Tigers are 0-4 this season and 11-14 overall under Rials, including last year’s 8-4 record. Prior to arriving at BCHS, Rials was 45-23 at South Montgomery Academy of the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA, 1998-2003), 70-35 at Elba (2004-12), 9-11 at Satsuma (2013-14) and 47-15 at Luverne (2015-19). He led Elba to a 15-0 record and a state championship in 2011.

Lots of wins: According to AHSFHS, Foley holds the all-time record in the state for most wins over a single opponent with its 77 victories over Robertsdale. The all-time series record is 77-17-6 and began with a 14-2 Foley win in 1925. Foley won last year’s meeting, 28-19, but Robertsdale broke a 13-game losing streak to the Lions in 2020 with a 38-21 victory. The teams do not meet this season. Foley is 2-2 overall this year and 1-1 in Class 7A, Region 1 play, while Robertsdale is 0-4 overall and 0-4 in Class 6A, Region 1.

Melissa Wommack makes picks: This week, Melissa Wommack, wife of South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack, is serving as the guest picker for Lagniappe’s Prep Picks Panel. She will look to improve the guest pickers’ record, which stands at 42-18 on the season. Last week’s guest picker, Lagniappe news reporter Brady Petree, tied with Darron Patterson for best record for the week with an 8-4 mark. A.J. McCarron has the best guest picker record for the season at 10-2.