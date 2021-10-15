The Alabama High School Athletic Association volleyball postseason begins this week with area tournaments throughout the state. Locally, there are several tournaments planned as teams look to advance to the next stage of the state tournament.

The top two teams from each area tournament will advance to their respective regional tournament. Area tournaments can be played from Oct. 11 through Oct. 16. Teams in the Lagniappe coverage area will advance to the South Regional tournament, slated Oct. 20-22 at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

The top two teams from each classification in the regionals will advance to the state tournament, which will be played Oct. 26-28 at CrossPlex and Harris Arena in Birmingham.

Here is a look at the dates and schedules of area volleyball tournaments for teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:

CLASS 1A, AREA 1 at Bayshore Christian: Oct. 14: 5 p.m.: McIntosh vs. Fruitdale; 6:30 p.m.: Title match (McIntosh-Fruitdale winner vs. Bayshore Christian).

CLASS 2A, AREA 1 at Orange Beach: Oct. 14: 4:30 p.m.: Washington County vs. J.U. Blacksher; 6 p.m.: Title match (Washington County-Blacksher winner vs. Orange Beach).

CLASS 3A, AREA 1 at St. Luke’s: Oct. 12: 3:30 p.m.: Mobile Christian vs. Cottage Hill Christian; 4:30 p.m.: St. Luke’s vs. Chickasaw; 5:30 p.m.: Title match (MC-Cottage Hill winner vs. St. Luke’s-Chickasaw winner).

CLASS 4A, AREA 1 at St. Michael: Oct. 16: 9 a.m.: St. Michael vs. Vigor; 10 a.m.: W.S. Neal vs. Escambia County; 11 a.m.: Title match (St. Michael-Vigor winner vs. Neal-Escambia County winner).

CLASS 5A, AREA 1 at Bayside Academy: Oct. 13: 5 p.m.: Elberta vs. B.C. Rain; 6 p.m.: Title match (Elberta-Rain winner vs. Bayside Academy).

CLASS 5A, AREA 2 at UMS-Wright: Oct. 13: 4:30 p.m.: Satsuma vs. LeFlore; 6 p.m.: Title match (Satsuma-LeFlore winner vs. UMS-Wright).

CLASS 6A, AREA 1 at Saraland: Oct. 13: 2 p.m.: Blount vs. Citronelle; 3:30 p.m.: Saraland vs. Blount-Citronelle winner; 5 p.m.: St. Paul’s vs. Faith Academy; 6:30 p.m.: Title match.

CLASS 6A, AREA 2 at Spanish Fort: Oct. 13: 1 p.m.: Spanish Fort vs. Robertsdale; 2:30 p.m.: Gulf Shores vs. Baldwin County; 4 p.m.: Title match (Spanish Fort-Robertsdale winner vs. Gulf Shores-Baldwin County winner).

CLASS 7A, AREA 1 at Mary G. Montgomery: Oct. 14: 1 p.m.: Theodore vs. Davidson; 3 p.m.: MGM vs. Theodore-Davidson winner; 5 p.m.: Baker vs. Alma Bryant; 7 p.m.: Title match.

CLASS 7A, AREA 2 at McGill-Toolen: Oct. 14: 2:30 p.m.: Murphy vs. Foley; 4 p.m.: McGill-Toolen vs. Murphy-Foley winner; 5:30 p.m.: Fairhope vs. Daphne; 7 p.m.: Title match.