The Alabama Sports Writers Association 2021 All-State baseball team features several players from the Mobile County and Baldwin County area claiming some of the top honors. A total of 31 players earned a spot on the all-star list, including 20 first-team selections.

Faith Academy, which won the Class 6A state crown, had four first-team selections, while Bayshore Christian had three first-team selections in Class 1A and five picks overall. Mobile Christian placed a total of five players on the Class 4A first team.

UMS-Wright pitcher Maddux Bruns was the top local player in terms of awards. He was selected the Class 5A Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year and was also named to the first team. In Class 4A, Mobile Christian’s Charlie Keller was Player of the Year and teammate Grant Jay was Hitter of the Year. In Class 1A, Bayshore Christian’s John Malone was tabbed the Player of the Year. Bayside Academy’s Josh Gunther was named the Class 3A Pitcher of the Year.

Here is a look at all the local players who earned a spot on the ASWA All-State baseball team for the past season:

CLASS 7A

First team: OF Jayven Williams, Baker, Jr.; UT Eli Zielinski, Daphne, Jr. Second team: DH Cam Brock, Fairhope, Sr. Honorable mention: OF Brody Tuinder, Mary G. Montgomery, Fr.

CLASS 6A

First team: P Peyton Bell, Faith Academy, Sr.; INF Gabe Broadus, Faith Academy, Sr.; OF Parker Carlson, Faith Academy, Sr.; UT Michael Hopkinson, Faith Academy, Sr.; DH Kline Smith, Saraland, Sr. Second team: OF Braxton Hughes, Saraland, Sr. Honorable mention: C Sage Givens, Robertsdale, Jr.; OF Spencer Arceneaux, McGill-Toolen, Sr.; DH CT Englebert, Saraland, Jr.

CLASS 5A

Player of the Year: Maddux Bruns, UMS-Wright. Pitcher of the Year: Maddux Bruns, UMS-Wright.

First team: P Maddux Bruns, UMS-Wright, Sr.; INF Will Passeau, St. Paul’s, Sr. Honorable mention: OF Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright, So.

CLASS 4A

Player of the Year: Charlie Keller, Mobile Christian. Hitter of the Year: Grant Jay, Mobile Christian.

First team: P Kelly Lanier, Mobile Christian, Jr.; C Grant Jay, Mobile Christian, Jr.; INF Charlie Keller, Mobile Christian, Jr.; OF Rashad Robinson, Mobile Christian, Sr.; DH hayden Redding, Mobile Christian, Sr.

CLASS 3A

Pitcher of the Year: Josh Gunther, Bayside Academy.

First team: P Josh Gunther, Bayside Academy; DH Robert Rucando, Bayside Academy, Sr.

CLASS 2A

First team: UT Bryce Eddington, St. Luke’s, Sr.; INF Josh Neutze, St. Luke’s, Sr.

CLASS 1A

Player of the Year: John Malone, Bayshore Christian.

First team: P John Malone, Bayshore Christian, So.; INF Luke Werneth, Bayshore Christian, Sr.; UT Streed Crooms, Bayshore Christian, So. Second team: P Mikael Bryant, Bayshore Christian, So. Honorable mention: INF Cole Dean, Bayshore Christian, 8th.