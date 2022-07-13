Cancer (6/22-7/22) — After bragging to your office that you resemble Elvis Presley and could make a fortune as an impersonator, you’ll be laughed at and ridiculed. Over the next several months you’ll begin transitioning to your Elvis identity, forcing your voice to a lower tone, dying your hair black and replacing your wardrobe with bell-bottomed pants. You’ll soon be on your way to impersonator fame, thank you … thank you very much.

Leo (7/23-8/22) — Your toxic trait is feeling obligated to prove people wrong, making you severely susceptible to reverse psychology. Your friends, of course, have known this for years. This week you’ll realize too late what’s happening after obliging the 12th “you’re a lightweight” comment with another beer. You’ll wake up to another round of blackmail photos of you grinding a downtown parking meter. Thank goodness those are free after 6 p.m.

Virgo (8/23-9/22) — Hearing of the news of a fallen live oak on Government Street due to storms, you initiate a protest against acts of God and fate for felling such a precious organism. After gathering thousands of signatures calling for their resignation, you decide you’ll file a lawsuit against the powers as well. In all of your yelling at the clouds, you’ll miss a sapling-planting service project day.

Libra (9/23-10/22) — Road construction has lengthened your commute by 15 minutes. Refusing to accept the fact you may have to leave earlier to get to places on time, you’ll invest in a set of off-road tires and attempt to jump curbs and drive down sidewalks get ahead of the traffic. You’ll get a call from your child’s daycare later this week asking that you not plow through landscaping and flower beds again during dropoff.

Scorpio (10/23-11/21) — Rewatching “Sing 2” for the 32nd time has worn you down to the point of insanity. However, it still hasn’t jumped the shark with your kids. Look forward to another full week of turning your living room into a stage and being addressed as the villain for hours on end.

Sagittarius (11/22-12/21) ­­— You’ve become obsessed with gas prices, racing across town to get the cheapest gas possible. Friends and relatives point out that you’re actually wasting more than you’re spending just to get to a station that’s 2 cents lower per gallon, but you don’t care. It’s the principle of the matter. Besides, with that 2 cents saved you can get an apple Jolly Rancher … or so you’ll think until you discover Jolly Ranchers are now 3 cents apiece!!!

Capricorn (12/22-1/19) — The realization that a sibling is clinically insane will soon set in and you won’t be sure how to handle it. On one hand, his antics are amusing and fun to tell friends about. On the other hand, you feel sorry for his children. In the end, you’ll conclude that his bizarre behavior could get him written out of your parents’ will, leaving more for you. So you’ll say nothing.

Aquarius (1/20-2/18) — Your admiration for Elon Musk has you imitating his erratic behavior. After lunch one day next week you’ll go in and tell the boss you’re buying the company, but then renege hours later, complaining there are more bots working there than you’d thought. Things get totally out of hand when you tunnel from your backyard to your front as a method of avoiding traffic and your spouse.

Pisces (2/19-3/20) — Violent lightning storms have started to frighten you in an unhealthy way. First, you’ll stop showering and sitting on the toilet because you fear lightning running up the pipes and electrocuting you. Stage two is cowering under the bed with your chihuahua for three hours a night.

Aries (3/21-4/19) — Your efforts to place a historical marker commemorating the loss of your virginity in the Red Lobster parking lot in 1982 will not be well received by either the restaurant’s management or your current spouse. This does not portend well for your plan to erect several markers around town commemorating sexual conquests, especially since most of them took place in bar bathrooms.

Taurus (4/20-5/20) — An arrest will leave you at the mercy of a scumbag Facebook operator who not only posts your mugshot, but also tags your business, friends and loved ones. You’ll somehow manage to figure out who this person is and decide the only reasonable answer is to set fire to his home. The next day you’re on his site again, this time charged with arson.

Gemini (5/21-6/21) — You’ll take the plunge and sign up for a full membership to a CrossFit gym. The first several sessions will kick your tail, but that’s what you were hoping for. You’ll start second-guessing your membership after your instructor begins coaching you on how to properly brag about being a part of the gym and asking you to repeat cultish incantations. The final straw will be when they start offering you Kool-Aid-looking pre-workout shakes.